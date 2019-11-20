BC Ferries will be getting two new hybrid vessels for the new year. (File contributed/ BC Ferries)

BC Ferries’ two new hybrid vessels set sail for B.C. from Romania

Two Island Class ferries to be in use by 2020

The BC Ferries fleet is expanding to take on two hybrid ships in their Island Class.

Two hybrid electric vessels departed Constanta, Romania on Nov. 20 on a semi-submersible vessel to embark on a 10,305 nautical mile journey that will take 40-45 days.

The journey includes one stop for refuelling and going through the Panama canal before coming to the ferries’ new home in B.C.

READ MORE: BC Ferries budgets $200M to add four more hybrid-electric vessels to fleet

The Island Class are battery-equipped ships designed for full electric operation. They are hybrid vessels set to bridge the gap until more charging infrastructure is in place on shore.

BC Ferries will take over ownership of the ferries after a final inspection at Point Hope Maritime.

Afterwards, the ships will be sent to run the Powell River-Texada Island and Port McNeill-Alert Bay-Sointula routes by mid 2020.

