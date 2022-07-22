BC Ferries CEO Mark Collins addresses business leaders, politicians and military personnel invited to the Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce’s business leader luncheon this past spring. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC Ferries CEO Mark Collins addresses business leaders, politicians and military personnel invited to the Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce’s business leader luncheon this past spring. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC Ferries CEO fired

Chief financial officer Jill Sharland promoted to interim CEO, replacing Mark Collins

BC Ferries’ CEO has been fired and the chief financial officer has been promoted to interim CEO.

The ferry company, in a press release Friday, July 22, announced the leadership changes.

According to the release, the British Columbia Ferry Services Board “decided to end” Mark Collins’s contract and he is “leaving BC Ferries, effective immediately.”

“We thank Mr. Collins for his hard work and dedication to BC Ferries. We wish him well in all future endeavours,” said Joy MacPhail, board chairperson, in the release.

Collins had been with BC Ferries since 2004 and had been CEO since 2017.

“Like many organizations, BC Ferries has faced recent staffing shortages, service interruptions and COVID-related challenges. There are no quick fixes to these systemic challenges but as a board, we believe it is time for renewal, fresh ideas and a renewed commitment to the highest standards of customer service, safety and affordability,” said MacPhail in the release.

Collins will be entitled to severance pay, though “that amount has not yet been finalized,” says BC Ferries.

The board added that it is pleased to announce the appointment of Jill Sharland as interim president and CEO. She is being promoted from vice-president and chief financial officer.

“She will continue to fulfill her duties as CFO as she leads the company in the delivery of safe, reliable and affordable ferry service to coastal British Columbia,” the release noted.

The B.C. Ferry Services Board noted that “a robust and professional search” will soon be launched for a permanent CEO.

