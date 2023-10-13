BC announces accelerator tables for value-added timber

Sam Zirnhelt of Zirnhelt Timber Frames in Williams Lake is president of B.C. Log and Timber Building Industry Association. The association has been closely involved with the province as it looks to expand the province’s value-added timber industry. (Black Press photo)

The B.C. government has announced three “accelerator tables” for value-added wood manufacturers, the latest in the government’s effort to expand the value-added timber industry as turbulence continues in the mainstream sector.

The tables – one each for the north, the south and the coast regions – will be hosted jointly by the province, the BC First Nations Forestry Council, the BC Value-Added Wood Coalition and the Council of Forest Industries. Initial meetings will be held later this month and they will continue to meet throughout the winter with the aim of finding ways to expand local production of high-value wood products for domestic and international markets.

Forests Minister Bruce Ralston said the purpose is to bring new ideas to the table for keeping more wood fibre in the province to support local manufacturing.

“I’ve spoken with forestry businesses and value-added wood manufacturers in every corner of the province and I can attest to the challenges they face, and the many great ideas they have,” said Ralston said in a news release announcing the new program.

Overall harvest levels in the forest industry have decreased over the past decade but the value-added sector has grown by approximately 35 per cent since 2012, according to the ministry. The value-added sector has also fared better in the face of global market volatility, said the program announcement.

Sam Zirnhelt, owner of Zirnhelt Timber Frames in Williams Lake and president of the B.C. Log and Timber Building Industry Association, said the association has been involved with the province in developing a strategy to expand the value-added sector and there is value in bringing all the major players together to help shape a shift in policy to bolster the value-added industry.

“It’s a good direction to be going,” Zirnhelt said in an interview with Black Press. “It’s up to each of the industry players to meaningfully participate in the process.”

There are several processes underway to expand the sector, he said.

“This is one piece, an important piece. It’s bringing key industry players from across the province together with government to look for solutions to get more of the right logs to the right place,” he said.

Earlier this year, the B.C. government promised 10 per cent of the timber supply controlled by B.C. Timber Sales would be dedicated to independent value-added sawmills. The BC Timber Sales Value-Added Manufacturing Program, which has yet to be put in place, will be open to facilities producing high-value products, such as mass timber, furniture, veneer, plywood, panelling, shingles, flooring, utility poles and log homes, as well as the emerging bioeconomy sector.

The program will be restricted to facilities with minimal or no forestry tenure accredited as value-added, secondary manufacturers.

The government also announced a $180-million BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund to invest in upgrading and retrofitting mills for value-added timber manufacturing. The first project approved through that program was a $10 million investment announced in June in Massive Canada’s $75-million mass timber manufacturing facility in Williams Lake. The facility was expected to begin full operations next year.

The first of the virtual round table sessions will held for the north region from 9-11 a.m. on Oct. 19. A table for the south will take place 1-3 p.m. Oct. 19 and from 1-3 p.m. on Oct. 24 for the coast region.

Value-added manufacturers can sign up to participate in a regional table by visiting: https://submit.digital.gov.bc.ca/app/form/submit?f=db45a2e6-b727-4d98-b7d9-2a53fdab70b6

