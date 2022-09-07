Barriere man in custody after shooting incident

Barriere RCMP report they have one man in custody following a shooting incident in Westsyde North.

On Tuesday, Sept. 6, just before 7 p.m., Barriere RCMP responded to the 4200 block of Peterson Betts Road after receiving a report of several shots being fired.

While responding, another call was received from a male victim who stated someone shot at him and his vehicle with a rifle.

The suspect of the shooting was quickly identified, with RCMP from Clearwater and Kamloops, RCMP Police Dog Services, and the Southeast District RCMP Emergency Response Team assistind in locating the suspect’s residence, where he was arrested without incident.

Police say the victim and suspect were known to each other. The motive behind the shooting remains under investigation.

The unnamed suspect, a 49-year-old man from Barriere, remains in custody.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact Barriere RCMP at 250-672-9918.

