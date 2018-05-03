Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett presents Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb (left), now CRD Chair Margo Wagner (third from left) and 100 Mile House Mayor Mitch Campsall with a thank you for their efforts during the 2017 wildfires. Submitted photo.

Barnett thanks officials, frontline workers, volunteers for wildfire efforts

We don’t say “thank you” enough, she says

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett presented photos to 100 Mile Mayor Mitch Campsall, now CRD chair Margo Wagner and Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb to thank them for their efforts during the wildfire season.

“I’m trying to catch up. I’m a little bit past, but what it is is a beautiful photo and thank you for your dedication and courage during the 2017 Cariboo-Chilcotin Wildfires, Donna Barnett Cariboo MLA.”

She’s appreciates everything everyone’s done and has been presenting them to the volunteer fire departments, the RCMP, paramedics.

“I just haven’t been taking pictures because I haven’t had time,” she says. “It’s just a nice thing to do to say thank you.”

We don’t say “thank you” often enough, says Barnett, adding that the whole region deserves thank yous but that it’s nice to give some of the volunteers and frontline workers a little special thank you.

“The photo is actually of a scene taken from Valhalla in the Horse Lake area of a [storm in the sky].”

She says she still has a few more to give out but that the people who have received them have responded very well.

