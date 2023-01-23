A view of Hidden Lake in Banff National Park near Lake Louise is shown on Friday, Sept. 1, 2022. Parks Canada has announced infrastructure upgrades in the four mountain national parks in Alberta and British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol

A view of Hidden Lake in Banff National Park near Lake Louise is shown on Friday, Sept. 1, 2022. Parks Canada has announced infrastructure upgrades in the four mountain national parks in Alberta and British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol

Banff, Jasper, Kootenay and Yoho national parks to see infrastructure upgrades

$71 million in federal funding for quartet of national parks long B.C./Alberta border

Parks Canada has announced money to improve safety and experiences for visitors to four mountain national parks in Alberta and British Columbia.

It says $71 million in federal funding for Banff, Jasper, Yoho and Kootenay national parks includes upgrades to critical infrastructure, such as Parks Canada dispatch for emergency calls, as well as to several roadways and bridges.

It also includes improvements in the community of Lake Louise, Alta.

The hamlet has been one of the busiest areas in Banff National Park, which gets about four million visitors annually.

A recent report noted a 29 per cent increase in visitors throughout the park between 2010 and 2019 — and some roads around Lake Louise have seen a 71 per cent increase in traffic volume.

Parks Canada says the money is part of $557 million in recently announced funding over three years to ensure continuation of infrastructure projects and maintenance work in the parks.

RELATED: Banff National Park plan focuses on climate change, traffic, Indigenous relations

Parks Canada

Previous story
Bruce, there he goes: Struggling Canucks fire head coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet
Next story
‘Worst news imaginable’: Salmon Arm RCMP officer’s 11-year-old diagnosed with cancer

Just Posted

Vernon-based Tolko Industries Ltd. said downtime at lumber divisions in Soda Creek, in the Cariboo, and Armstrong, in the North Okanagan, will continue through Feburary. (tolko.com)
Downtime extended at Tolko mills in North Okanagan, Cariboo

Eight vehicls were involved in a collision on Highway 97 Monday morning (Jan. 23). (Karen Powell photo)
Blinding sunlight cause of multi-vehicle collision on Highway 97 near Quesnel

Margot Shaw is one of four conductors for 100 Mile House’s Eclectica Choir. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Eclectica Choir looking for members

Kathy Lewis (left) enjoys a hand of crib with Alan Watrich, Judy Bernert and Ev Fleming. The Creekside Seniors Centre’s weekly crib game takes place every Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Value elders for their wisdom, insight