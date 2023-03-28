Back to the wild west in Kamloops: CN police investigate train robbery

It’s a story you don’t hear everyday.
Kamloops RCMP responded on the morning of Monday, March 27 to reports of a robbery involving a train.
RCMP were called to assist CN Police just after 7 a.m. at Tranquille and Ord Roads in Kamloops.
An armed suspect fled the scene in a white sedan.
The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, five foot eight, and between 30 and 40 years old. He was wearing a balaclava, a black hat with a Puma logo in white, a black hoodie, and black jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to contact CN police as they conduct an investigation.
