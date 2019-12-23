(Black Press Media files)

B.C. woman pulled over for being impaired passenger gets licence, car back

The woman’s son was driving but she still lost her licence for 90 days

A woman who had her car impounded and received a 90-day driving suspensions despite having her son drive her has gotten her licence and vehicle back.

The woman, who was pulled over by RCMP the weekend of Dec. 14 near Nelson, was impaired. However, the lawyer who represented her said she was not driving.

According to lawyer Sarah Leamon, the woman’s sober son was driving but police felt there was a danger the mother could reach over and grab the wheel. The woman was given a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition and had her car impounded.

On Sunday, Leamon said the woman’s licence was “reinstated and the vehicle was released from impound” on Friday.

ALSO READ: Impaired driver gets early morning ticket in B.C. school zone

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
After deadly crashes of marquee aircraft, Boeing CEO is out

Just Posted

From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

31 Years Ago (1988): The 100 Mile Food Bank registered 648 applicants… Continue reading

100 Mile House Wranglers can’t decide if they are Jekyll or Hyde

The team followed up a 6-2 win over Sicamous with a 9-0 defeat to Revelstoke

Mt. Timothy Ski Resort announces opening Monday, Dec. 23

The hill is groomed and ready for customers

What is your favourite part about the holidays?

Trinity Pennock 100 Mile House “For me it would be spending time… Continue reading

100 Mile residents surprise seniors with gifts for Christmas

What might have been a typical morning for many local seniors on… Continue reading

Cute, fluffy, heartwarming: Here are B.C.’s top animal stories of 2019

From dogs to moose to cougars, here’s what caught our eye in 2019

Canada’s GDP falls 0.1 per cent in October: Statcan

Statistics Canada says that October’s decline in GDP was the first in eight months

Sixty-nine Canadians giving up holidays to help with Australian wildfires

Record high temperatures, strong southerly winds are fanning more than 100 fires in New South Wales

CP rail train hit by an avalanche east of Revelstoke

An assessment is in process

‘Most’ Atlantic salmon in pen escape after fire at B.C. fish farm

21,000 salmon were in the pen when the fire broke out

‘Wexit’ should heed pitfalls faced by other separatist movements: experts

Western Canadian grievances largely centre on a perceived federal animus toward the oil and gas sector

B.C. VIEWS: An unpredictable year ahead

B.C. economy continues to do well generally, with low unemployment rates and good job creation numbers

UPDATE: One confirmed dead after Courtenay-bound plane crashes north of Tofino

Plane was scheduled to land in Courtenay Saturday afternoon

Potent power play pushes Canucks to 4-1 win over Penguins

Virtanen, Miller tally with man advantage for Vancouver

Most Read