B.C. wildlife group seeks help after pregnant moose fatally hit by car

Pemberton Wildlife Association is looking for more information

Pregnant moose killed after vehicle collision on Lillooet River Forest Service Road. (Pemberton Wildlife Association/Tonette McEwan)

The Pemberton Wildlife Association is looking for information after a pregnant moose was killed.

A vehicle collided with a moose on the Lillooet River Forest Service Road sometime between the evening of January 20 and early January 21, according to the association’s newsletter.

“Losing a pregnant adult cow is a serious blow – we want to avoid any future accidents,” the newsletter said.

The vehicle is believed to be damaged.

“Information describing the incident would be helpful in finding a solution to prevent future incidents with this vulnerable herd of moose.”

They estimate only 37 of that breed of moose exist.

