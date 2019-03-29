B.C. wildlife group seeks help after pregnant moose fatally hit by car

The Pemberton Wildlife Association is looking for information after a pregnant moose was killed.
A vehicle collided with a moose on the Lillooet River Forest Service Road sometime between the evening of January 20 and early January 21, according to the association’s newsletter.
“Losing a pregnant adult cow is a serious blow – we want to avoid any future accidents,” the newsletter said.
The vehicle is believed to be damaged.
“Information describing the incident would be helpful in finding a solution to prevent future incidents with this vulnerable herd of moose.”
They estimate only 37 of that breed of moose exist.
