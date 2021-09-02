Wildland firefighter Ty Feldinger works on steep terrain to put out hot spots remaining from a controlled burn the BC Wildfire Service conducted to help contain the White Rock Lake wildfire on Okanagan Indian Band land, northwest of Vernon, B.C., Aug. 25. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)

Wildland firefighter Ty Feldinger works on steep terrain to put out hot spots remaining from a controlled burn the BC Wildfire Service conducted to help contain the White Rock Lake wildfire on Okanagan Indian Band land, northwest of Vernon, B.C., Aug. 25. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)

B.C. wildfires, evacuation orders continue to drop as government urges caution

Provincial government is urging the public to make sure their activities over the Labour Day long weekend are fire safe

Residents of more than 970 properties have been allowed to return home as the number of evacuation orders due to wildfires in British Columbia dropped to 2,566 on Wednesday night.

Emergency Management BC says residents of another 3,900 properties that were on evacuation alert, meaning they should be ready to leave on short notice, decreased by about 2,150 on Wednesday night from the day before.

While the number of wildfires also dropped to 216 on Thursday, the provincial government is urging the public to make sure their activities over the Labour Day long weekend don’t spark any new blazes.

Forests Minister Katrine Conroy says in a statement that wildfire crews still have significant work ahead of them to bring the existing fires under control.

Campfires, fireworks, sky lanterns, tiki torches and other items are banned across the Kamloops fire centre, where 11 of 15 remaining fires of note are located, meaning the fires were either highly visible or posed a potential threat to public safety.

The province says 2021 has been one of the most destructive seasons on record in B.C. with 1,562 fires scorching more than 8,650 square kilometres since April 1.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
4 leaders square off in 1st televised debate of federal election campaign
Next story
Canadian Chamber of Commerce urges federal parties to talk critical minerals strategy

Just Posted

Harry Bishop laughs as he holds up a hat reading ‘Old Guys Rock’ while he prepares to head out on a Tour De Cure ride from Lone Butte to South Green Lake and back. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Tour de Cure cyclist doubles fundraising goal

Corally Delwo, federal candidate for the People’s Party of Canada, made a stop in 100 Mile House Sunday. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Candidates electioneering in 100 Mile House

Porter the German Shepherd happily scrambles across an obstacle alongside his owner, Sandi Dixon, of Vernon, as part of the annual Cariboo Agility Team’s Agility Trials held last weekend at the 100 Mile House ballfields. The event drew 25 competitors and 35 dogs of all sizes and breeds, who competed in an ever-changing course consisting of jumps, tunnels and other obstacles. The dogs were judged on their performance and obedience. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Canines compete in agility, obedience

Max Sankey (front) rapidly pulls ahead of his classmates Adrianna Neels and Paisley Pereman during a friendly race at the end of Horse Lake Elementary School’s track and field day earlier this year. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
School year to start ‘pretty close to normal’