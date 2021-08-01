A wildfire burns on a mountain above the Trans-Canada Highway near Lytton, B.C., on Friday, July 9, 2021. British Columbia is reporting a slight increase in the number of active wildfires but cooler temperatures and forecasts of rain ahead could bring some relief. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A wildfire burns on a mountain above the Trans-Canada Highway near Lytton, B.C., on Friday, July 9, 2021. British Columbia is reporting a slight increase in the number of active wildfires but cooler temperatures and forecasts of rain ahead could bring some relief. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. wildfire count nears 250 but cooler temperatures, light rain bring some relief

The joint information centre says there have been 1,275 wildfires since April 1

British Columbia is reporting a slight increase in the number of active wildfires but cooler temperatures and forecasts of rain could bring some relief.

B.C.’s joint information centre reports 247 wildfires burning across the province, with the majority of the fires located in the Kamloops and southeast regions.

The centre says it has issued 61 evacuation orders and 101 evacuation alerts.

Smoke from wildfires in the Kamloops, Castlegar, Williams Lake and south and central Okanagan areas has prompted Environment Canada to issue high risk alerts.

The joint information centre says there have been 1,275 wildfires since April 1 and 5016.76 square kilometres have been burned.

READ MORE: Air quality advisory due to wildfire smoke issued for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
Gender-affirming counselling in demand

Just Posted

Heavy smoke in the South Cariboo is posing challenges for firefighters. (File photo)
UPDATE: Planned ignition for Flat Lake southwest corner postponed

Amber Storvold is one of the Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre’s counsellors who has received training in providing gender-affirming counselling. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Gender-affirming counselling in demand

Taylor Popyk is happy to be sharing her experiences working in forestry with high school students and the general public via the Forest Products Association of Canada Green Dream Internship Program. (Photo submitted)
100 Mile student selected as Green Dream intern

Free Press Archives
32 years ago: Chilcotin Rodeo Association amateur rodeo draws over 800 spectators