B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates COVID-19 efforts, Vancouver, Dec. 29, 2021. (B.C. government)

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates COVID-19 efforts, Vancouver, Dec. 29, 2021. (B.C. government)

B.C. vaccine protection holding as Omicron spreads, Dr. Henry says

60-70% less likely to land in hospital with two COVID-19 shots

While the majority of new COVID-19 cases in B.C. are now in people with two vaccine doses, their risk of hospitalization remains low, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Tuesday.

At a briefing from Victoria Jan. 11, Henry acknowledged the significant shift in cases, which is largely due to the increased transmissibility of the Omicron variant and the fact that almost 90 per cent of B.C.’s population is now fully vaccinated.

New data shared with other provincial health officers on Tuesday morning showed people without vaccine protection are still 60 to 70 per cent more likely to end up in hospital, and vaccine protection continues up to six months past the second dose, Henry said.

That protection increases after a booster third dose, and more than half of those eligible in B.C. have now received them, Health Minister Adrian Dix said. More pharmacies are being added to the booster program as community vaccination clinics are restarted, and those who have a booster shot booked can check the online system to see if an earlier date has become available, Dix said.

Henry said B.C.’s statistics show that while hospitalization has increased, there are still people in hospital with the Delta variant that has had more severe illness effects. B.C. intensive care cases currently include three people in their 20s and one in their 30s, all of whom are unvaccinated, she said.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province for residents age five and older. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done online here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., seven days a week.

RELATED: B.C. counts almost 7,000 weekend cases, hospitalization jumps

RELATED: Most new B.C. COVID-19 cases now found in vaccinated people

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
B.C. braces for heavy rain, potential floods as latest atmospheric river arrives
Next story
B.C. parents told to have a ‘low threshold’ for keeping sick kids home from school

Just Posted

Anyone out enjoying winter recreation in the Cariboo area should be aware of their surroundings and learn how to identify avalanche terrain and hazards to help keep themselves safe. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
High snowfall means backcountry enthusiasts in Cariboo should check for avalanche hazards

B.C. residents wear masks during the Spanish Flu outbreak that tore through Canada and many parts of the globe in 1918 and 1919. The disease hit young working people especially hard. (Library and Archives Canada photo)
Van Osch: COVID pandemic has similarities to Spanish Flu

Jack and Jill mysteriously disappeared from the Flying Rooster Farm in December. (Photo submitted).
Few leads in horse disappearance near 108 Mile Ranch

The 100 Mile House RCMP arrested a man as part of a drug-impairment investigaion this past November, near 100 Mile Elementary School. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Drug expert focusing efforts in South Cariboo