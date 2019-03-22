B.C. driver caught going 207 km/h on motorcycle along Okanagan Highway

A motorcyclist was caught by Kelowna RCMP going 207 km/h on Highway 97C

An uninsured motorcyclist is feeling the heat of spring after being caught speeding down Highway 97 on Thursday.

The driver was hit with a $1,357 fine and the motorcycle was impounded.

Kelowna RCMP are reminding drivers that even though the roads are now with less snow and ice, that drivers must still drive safe on streets throughout the Okanagan and especially HWY 97.

Spring is in the air, roads are bare but motorists are reminded that #RCMP are patrolling for dangerous drivers. Officers impounded a motorcycle Thursday after its uninsured & unlicensed rider was caught going 207 km/hr on Hwy97C. The motorcyclist was fined $1,357 pic.twitter.com/Dr1LtrLnKJ — Kelowna RCMP (@KelownaRCMP) March 22, 2019

Excessive speeding can cause large fines as well as vehicle impounds.

