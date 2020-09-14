FILE – British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix speaks during an announcement about a new regional cancer centre, in Surrey, B.C., on August 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. to roll out new lung cancer screening program that will see 20,000 patients annually

Clinics are expected to be operational by 2022

The province is bringing in a new lung cancer screening program that will see 20,000 patients per year, Premier John Horgan announced Monday (Sept. 14).

Horgan said the program was a priority for the province because although six British Columbians die each day from lung cancer, 70 per cent of patients are diagnosed in advanced stages.

low dose CT scan that takes minutes and is not painful

BC Cancer Care Announcement Sept 14, 2020

Premier John Horgan; Adrian Dix, Minister of Health; Dr. Kim Chi, vice-president and chief medical officer, BC Cancer; and a patient, make an announcement about cancer care in B.C.

Posted by Government of British Columbia on Monday, September 14, 2020

More to come.

BC Cancer FoundationCancerJohn Horgan

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BCTF urging teachers affected by smoke to take sick days; says schools not safe currently
Next story
A pit house for a Tsilhqot’in family

Just Posted

Volunteering is a ‘time to give back’

For Greg Aiken, giving back to the community is just a natural part of living in 100 Mile House.

Anger growing among B.C. salmon anglers shut out of public fishery

Fisheries minister stands by “very difficult” decisions to limit openings

New bowlers wanted at Big Country Lanes

Around 10 people kicked off the Tuesday Night League.

Cariboo Regional District to develop regional broadband strategy

Part of the proposal would be to identify service gaps in the region.

Dirt bikers protect their turf

The group spent this year registering the area’s dirt bike trails with the provincial government

VIDEO: Large CN Rail train derailment sends 20 cars off the track near Hope

Incident occurred on track beside Highway 1, CN Rail said no injuries or fires

RCMP investigating after Sea to Sky gondola line cut for the second time

Line was cut previously in August 2019

B.C. to roll out new lung cancer screening program that will see 20,000 patients annually

Clinics are expected to be operational by 2022

BCTF urging teachers affected by smoke to take sick days; says schools not safe currently

Wildfire smoke from the U.S. has lead to very poor air quality for much of B.C.

COVID-19 case confirmed at west Kootenay secondary school

Interior Health has contacted people if they might’ve been exposed to the virus

Lengthy, enjoyable fall ahead for most of Canada, Weather Network predicts

In B.C., warm conditions and the threat of wildfire smoke may remain in the picture for a few more weeks

U.S. wildfire smoke blankets B.C., wafts east to Alberta, affecting air quality

Smoke comes from hundreds of wildfires burning in Washington state, Oregon and California

Green party in B.C. set to announce new leader after three-way race

Three candidates are vying for the top job after nine days of online and phone voting

Google Doodle unveils illustration of Terry Fox on anniversary of first run

Doodle was created by Canadian artist Lynn Scurfield

Most Read