The teen was placed in the care of her current foster mom around March 2018 but her last name still caused her anxiety and emotional distress, the court heard. (Pixabay.com)

B.C. teen who faced sexual abuse by father wins court appeal to change her last name

B.C. Supreme Court Justice says legislative gap in Name Gap left teen in hopeless situation

A judge has granted a B.C. teen, who endured years of emotional and physical abuse from her father, permission to sever one of her last connections to her biological family and change her last name.

According to a court decision this week, the teen, who is only referred to as S.M.H., applied to B.C.’s Vital Statistics Agency for a name change in August with the help of her foster mother. But she was rejected because only a parent or legal guardian can do so.

The girl had been removed from her family’s home and placed in foster care in March 2018. Today, she suffers from complex post-traumatic stress disorder and struggles with suicide ideation, and had to testify at her father’s trial for several charges, including sexual assault and incest.

Her anxiety and emotional distress is heightened when she has to sign, read or be called by her father’s last name.

“As a result of the trauma I have suffered at the hands of my father, the use of the surname increases the pain I feel arising from my past,” she said in her counselling records. “I verily believe that a change in my last name … will result in less bouts of anxiety and pain.”

She remains in contact with her biological mother, but her foster mother said in an affidavit that her biological family believes she is responsible for damaging her biological family.

ALSO READ: Married names policy discriminates against women, B.C. MLA says

In July, a social worker primarily overseeing the teen’s file while in government care, acted as guardian on the teen’s application to change her last name and replace it with her foster mom’s surname. But Spearman said in an email that the Name Act restricted the agency from approving the request – a move Tucker said followed the act but highlights a shortfall in the law that has left the teen in a hopeless situation.

“The court does not exercise its parens patriae jurisdiction lightly, as it is founded on necessity and the need to protect those who cannot protect themselves,” Tucker wrote in her decision.

“I am satisfied on the evidence before me that using and answering to her family surname causes S.M.H. [the teen] significant ongoing anxiety and distress that is injurious to her well-being and an obstacle to and distraction from her efforts to heal.”

