B.C. teen receives visibility boost from X-Games athlete after dirt bike stolen

An X-Games athlete is trying to help an Ashcroft teen get his stolen dirtbike back.

“Help get this kid his bike back!” Kris Foster wrote on Instagram.

Robyn Pelley says she woke up on Nov. 5 and noticed that her 12-year-old son Fischer Pelley’s dirtbike was gone.

“The culprit who did it cut our fence with wire cutters. We live in a gated fenced compound,” says Robyn who lives in downtown Ashcroft.

“My son has been a mess. He’s devastated. Heart broke. Every time he looks outside the window he just wishes it was there. He’s repeatedly looking at it on his phone at pictures of him riding his bike. He’s got videos and pictures. He’s pretty wrecked over it.”

Robyn says Fischer is a new rider and they just got him the bike in May.

“[In] 2018, in July or August, friends of us let him try out their grandson’s bike and he loved it. He just seemed to be a natural and so we went out and we bought him a little Kawasaki 110. He soon got the knack of it and outgrew it.”

Robyn says they found a bigger bike at a great price.

“It was still above our budget but you go above and beyond for your kids. Busy kids are good kids.”

Foster sharing it restored some faith in humanity that there are still some good people out there who are willing to help a little boy, says Robyn.

“Just, whoever has the bike please bring it back,” says Robyn who was a little emotional.

Robyn says she had a really good chuckle about her son misspelling his own last name when he messaged Foster.

“Hey, my name is Fischer Pellet,” wrote the message. “I am 12-years-old and I am from Ashcroft, British Columbia. You are one of my favourite FMX riders ever. I am also a Kawasaki rider, but last night someone decided to steal my KLX 140L and I just started to get used to in but now it’s gone. Also, nice job at the real moto,” says Fischer’s message to Foster.

Anyone with information on the stolen bike should reach out to Ashcroft RCMP at 250-453-2216 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

