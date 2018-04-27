Credit: CBC

B.C. tech giant to be the next dragon on Dragons’ Den

Kelowna’s Lane Merrifield is the new dragon on CBC’s Dragons’ Den

The Kelowna co-founder of Club Penguin is becoming a dragon.

Lane Merrifield and Vincenzo Guzzo will join the lineup for Season 13 of Dragons’ Den, premiering fall 2018 on CBC.

Merrifield and Guzzo bring a wealth of knowledge and skill to the show with firsthand experience establishing and growing multi-million dollar businesses, according to a CBC news release.

These two new Dragon investors will join Arlene Dickinson, Jim Treliving, Michele Romanow and Manjit Minhas, as financier Michael Wekerle and fashion icon Joe Mimran depart the series, said the release.

“I am thrilled to be joining the incredible lineup of Dragons in the Den this season,” said Merrifield. “I’ve been fortunate enough to experience the power and adventure of entrepreneurialism throughout my life, and I can’t wait to share that joy and experience with others. We are privileged to live in a country where entrepreneurs are given a platform like this and I’m honoured to be a part of it.”

Jennifer Dettman, executive director of Unscripted Content at CBC said she is impressed with the new dragons.

“With their extensive experience launching innovative and game-changing businesses, Lane and Vincenzo will bring fresh vision and energy to the den. We thank Michael and Joe for their commitment to the series and developing Canadian entrepreneurs over the past several years. They will always be a part of the Dragons’ Den family, and we wish them continued success with their new ventures.”

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
16 temperature records broken around B.C. on Thursday
Next story
Canada’s youngest dangerous offender from B.C. loses appeal for parole

Just Posted

BC Wildfire Service urges caution due to warm, breezy conditions

Dry conditions persist throughout the region

100 Mile House Minor Softball Association calling kids up to the plate

First games start on April 30

100 Mile hospital receives new equipment

Carts reduce errors, drops and improve efficiency

Piano music sets the stage for the 100 Mile House Festival of the Arts

‘It’s going really well and our adjudicator Alan Crane is just fabulous’

CRD opens emergency operations centre in response to flooding issues

Many areas in the region are experiencing high stream flows and flooding

Louis Arthur Charles: Britain’s new prince

The son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has been named

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Korean leaders pledge denuclearization in historic meeting

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in

Sexual harassment allegations against TVO host unsubstantiated: investigation

An independent investigation has cleared TVO host Steve Paikin of sexual harassment allegations

World needs to be ‘careful’ about Korean peace deal, says Canadian minister

Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland said that no one should expect a formal end to hostilities to happen quickly

Eight women and two men killed in Toronto van attack: coroner

10 people were killed on Monday after a man in a van mowed down dozens of people

Former B.C. housing minister denies rumours he’s eyeing Surrey mayor’s chair

Langley MLA Rich Coleman says he ‘got a kick’ out of rumours

B.C. cyclist’s bike dragged several blocks after hit and run

Cyclist’s bike dragged underneath van after driver suffers ‘medical crisis’

B.C. tech giant to be the next dragon on Dragons’ Den

Kelowna’s Lane Merrifield is the new dragon on CBC’s Dragons’ Den

Most Read