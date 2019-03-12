B.C. teacher exploited former student for ‘sexual advantage’: regulation board

Vice principal has qualification cancelled after 2016 incident

An unnamed B.C. teacher has agreed to cancel their certificate of qualification after a sexual relationship with a recently graduated student came to light.

The teacher, whose information is withheld under the Teachers Act to further protect the identity of the students involved, was employed as a vice-principal before being placed on administrative leave on Mar. 3, 2017.

According to an outcome published online by the BC Teacher Regulation branch, the teacher texted two students during an outside of school hours, first starting in 2016 and continuing after the two students graduated. The texts included inappropriate and unprofessional contect, specifically involving profanity and comments about drinking alcohol.

That same year, the teacher was involved in an inappropriate sexual relationship with one of the students, shortly after they graduated. In one instance, the teacher gave alcohol to the student, who he knew was a minor, before engaging in sexual activity with them.

“The teacher exploited the student for his sexual advantage,” the decision reads.

RELATED: B.C. teacher who left religious school over non-marital sex issue calls for reform

RELATED: B.C. teacher charged with sexual offences involving two youths

On Mar. 26, 2017, the teacher signed an undertaking not to teach at the elementary or secondary school level in B.C.

The teacher, who was issued their qualification certificate in 1995, resigned from the school district on Apr. 30, 2017.

The teacher later agreed to cancel their certificate of qualification and, under the Teachers Act, is unable to be issued a new certificate or letter of permission for five years.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. man among Ethiopian Airlines crash victims
Next story
Baby travelling to see grandfather among Canadian victims in Ethiopian crash

Just Posted

Officers seize snowmobiles after men caught riding in closed caribou habitat in Interior

The two snowmobiles were seized near Likely, B.C.

Man dead after reports of shooting in 100 Mile

Incident is being investigated as a homicide

Wildlife activists blast Williams Lake business for supporting ‘wolf-whacking’ contest

Chilcotin Guns spokesperson says contest launched to support ranchers’ predation problems

‘Car-jacking’ near Lac la Hache results in a high-risk takedown

Both subjects in custody and expected in court

With summer fast approaching, do you feel our community is safer from forest fires than in the past?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

VIDEO: B.C. man among Ethiopian Airlines crash victims

Micah Messent of Courtenay had been flying to Kenya for a UN Environment Assembly session

VIDEO: Raccoon caught taking a nap, snacking in BC Hydro van

‘He snoozes, one of our team members loses,’ BC Hydro said on Twitter

Woman seriously injured when avalanche strikes in Yoho National Park

The victim, who is believed to be in her 30s, was airlifted to the Foothills Medical Centre

Baby travelling to see grandfather among Canadian victims in Ethiopian crash

Identities of 18 Canadian victims in plane crash trickle in as families mourn

B.C. teacher ‘exploited’ former student for ‘sexual advantage’

Vice principal has qualification cancelled after 2016 incident

B.C. pipeline site not original location of Indigenous artifacts

Coastal GasLink is building a natural gas pipeline where artifacts were found

B.C. bar wants patrons to stop dropping their phones in the toilet

Barking Parrot in Penticton says when a phone gets flushed, entire toilet often has to be replaced

Archie and his Riverdale world are subject of B.C. university conference

Second annual event takes place in Abbotsford at the University of the Fraser Valley on March 13

RCMP release security footage of stolen golden retriever from yard in B.C.

Kelowna RCMP are asking the public to help identify the woman in the video running with Atlas

Most Read