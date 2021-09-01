FILE – Surrey firefighter Justin Sayson administers a first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to a man at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. sees new vaccinations nearly double in week after B.C. unveiled COVID vaccine card

Vaccine card will be required to access places such as gyms, indoor concerts and restaurants

The number of newly administered first doses almost doubled week-over-week in the days after B.C. unveiled plans for a vaccine card restricting access to many non-essential venues and events.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry introduced the measure on Aug. 23. According to the health ministry, the week before that 24,102 people got their first vaccine dose. The week after, from Aug. 23–29, that number rose by 90 per cent to 45,799.

First doses will be required to access places like restaurants, fitness centres and indoor organized event as of Sept. 13, while people will need to be fully immunized – two doses plus one week – to access those venues as of Oct. 24.

B.C. is not the only province in Canada to bring in a vaccine passport system; Quebec’s went into effect Wednesday while Ontario’s will come into effect on Sept. 22. Some places in the U.S., including New York City and San Francisco have also unveiled similar plans.

More than 76 per cent of eligible people in B.C. have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while over 84 per cent have received both doses.

Coronavirus

Public transit is now free for children under 12 across B.C.
B.C. COVID-19 cases rise to 785 Wednesday, two more deaths

