(Pixabay)

B.C. school staff, older students required to wear masks in ‘high traffic areas’

Exceptions will be made for those who cannot wear masks for medical reasons

Students and staff will be required to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 when school starts up again in September, the B.C. education ministry said Monday (Aug. 17).

The rules will apply to middle schools and high schools, where students and staff will have to wear them in “high traffic areas.” It is unclear if masks will be required for Grade 6 and 7 students in elementary schools, as middle schools typically cover Grades 6 to 8.

The ministry said “exceptions will be made” for students who cannot wear masks for medical reasons. The “high traffic areas” include buses and in common areas such as hallways, as well as anytime students are outside their learning group and cannot maintain physical distancing.

The ministry said that even when staff and students are wearing a mask, they will still need to maintain physical distance from those outside their learning groups. The groups range from 60 kids for younger grades and 120 in high school.

“Efforts will be put in place to ensure there is not crowding, gathering or congregating of people from different learning groups in a school setting, even if non-medical masks are being worn,” the ministry said.

The province said it will provide funding to buy 1.5 million masks, enough for all students and staff to get two non-medical masks. Manufacturer Canadian Shield has said it will donate 54,500 face shields.

The move comes after weeks of pressure on the provincial government to mandate masks or give parents a better sense of what measures are being taken to keep students safe. Several provinces, including Ontario and Alberta have mandated masks for students in Grade 4 and up.

One B.C. teenager’s mask mandate petition has gathered more than 5,400 signatures, while a petition against requiring in-person instruction has been signed by more than 34,000 people.

READ MORE: Alberta to require masks at schools this fall

READ MORE: From masks to cohorting, a guide to back-to-school rules across the country

READ MORE: B.C. to roll out ‘learning groups’ as part of COVID-19 back-to-school plan

READ MORE: Teachers to get 2 extra days to prepare for students’ return, now set for Sept. 10

READ MORE: B.C. doctors, dentists call on province for mandatory mask rule

READ MORE: B.C. teacher hopes province will change back-to-school plan in fear of COVID transmission

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusSchools

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Mounties launch probe after $230K ‘disappears’ from Coquitlam Little League funds

Just Posted

Good showing for Little Britches Rodeo

The Williams Lake Little Britches Rodeo recently took centre stage during the… Continue reading

No home win for Crushers in Slo-Pitch tourney

The 100 Mile Crushers returned to the Slo-Pitch field Sunday

Little Britches return to the arena

The Williams Lake Little Britches Rodeo, with COVID-19 safety precautions in place,… Continue reading

Interlakes’ sisters create nut butter company

Sisters Stella and Lydia Schwartz grind peanuts into cash

Province, feds, Wet’suwet’en announce progress in MOU talks

Community engagement process launched to implement northern B.C. First Nation’s rights and title

B.C. school staff, older students required to wear masks in ‘high traffic areas’

Exceptions will be made for those who cannot wear masks for medical reasons

Mounties launch probe after $230K ‘disappears’ from Coquitlam Little League funds

Discrepancy was discovered when refunds were being issued for cancelled season

Calgary woman dies after being swept away in river at Kootenay National Park

It’s believed the woman was getting her photo taken when she lost her footing

Death Valley reaches highest world temperature in more than 100 years

Temperature is just four degrees below the record set in 1913

CFL cancels 2020 season during pandemic, ends 100-plus year run for Grey Cup

The CFL becomes one of the few major North American pro sports leagues to wipe out play in 2020

B.C.’s COVID-19 low-income payments extended to December

$300 monthly ‘crisis supplement’ for income assistance

Man left with serious injuries after attack by grizzly bear with cubs in B.C.

Paramedics cared for one patient before the individual was sent to hospital in serious condition

Canada Revenue Agency suspends online services after cyberattacks

Many of the hacked CRA accounts were targeted as part of a broader ‘credential stuffing’ attack

Canadian Real Estate Association says July marked a record high for home sales

CREA says the actual national average price for homes sold in July was a record $571,500

Most Read