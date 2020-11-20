The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating the arrest of a suspect in Williams Lake on Oct. 25 after a multi-jurisdictional chase from Kamloops to Williams Lake. (File image)

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating the arrest of a suspect in Williams Lake on Oct. 25 after a multi-jurisdictional chase from Kamloops to Williams Lake. (File image)

B.C.’s police watchdog investigating arrest of suspect in Williams Lake after multi-jurisdictional chase

Video of the man’s arrest on Oct. 25 has attracted significant public scrutiny, II0 said

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating a highly-publicized incident in Williams Lake where officers arrested a man on Sunday, Oct. 25 for several offences following an alleged, lengthy dangerous driving incident from Kamloops to Williams Lake.

When officers succeeded in stopping the man’s vehicle on Highway 97 in Williams Lake, the man reportedly exited the vehicle and went down a nearby embankment before stopping, said the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C. in a news release Friday, Nov. 20.

“A struggle with officers ensued and the man was taken into custody without sustaining serious injuries. Since the threshold for serious harm as defined by the Police Act was not met, IIO notification was not required at the time the incident occurred,” noted the IIO.

The IIO said a video captured of the incident at varying times, particularly that of the man’s arrest, has attracted significant public scrutiny.

Read more: Video catches police pursuit that ends with man kicked, punched in Williams Lake

“In light of this, the RCMP requested that the IIO consider seeking direction from the Director of Police Services for an independent investigation of the incident. On November 17, 2020, the Director of Police Services ordered an IIO investigation into the incident, pursuant to section 44 of the Police Act.”

The IIO investigation will determine whether any officer may have committed an offence during the incident and arrest of the man.

The IIO is asking any person who saw, heard or recorded the incident to contact the IIO Witness Line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

Tyrell Giroux remains in custody facing charges of dangerous operation of conveyance, flight from police, willfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer and driving while prohibited.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 25 in Williams Lake Provincial Court for a judicial interim release.

Read more: Suspect in high-speed chase ending in Williams Lake remains in custody


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMPWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Creston woman living with COVID-19 reflects on experience
Next story
Latest COVID-19 restrictions starting to show results in B.C.

Just Posted

Charlie Murray takes off down the hill at Centennial Park Sunday as Tipsy (the dog) and Alexandra Wetzig and her dad Thorsten watch. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).
Snow fun for young Nordics

Young members of the 100 Mile Nordics were out in full force at Centennial Park Sunday afternoon

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating the arrest of a suspect in Williams Lake on Oct. 25 after a multi-jurisdictional chase from Kamloops to Williams Lake. (File image)
B.C.’s police watchdog investigating arrest of suspect in Williams Lake after multi-jurisdictional chase

Video of the man’s arrest on Oct. 25 has attracted significant public scrutiny, II0 said

Local vendors are launching a new online Christmas craft market this month. (Photo submitted)
Online craft fair launched

The 100 Mile House Online Christmas Craft Fair to be held Nov. 27-29.

Veronica Cassam can see these feral horses from her house in Lhoosk’uz Dené village, about 173 kilometres west of Quesnel, and she is raising money to purchase hay and grain for them. The Bouchie Lake Country Store is also collecting funds to help the horses. (Veronica Cassam Facebook Photo)
Fundraising underway to feed feral horses in Lhoosk’uz Dené west of Quesnel

Funds are being collected to buy hay, grain and salt blocks for the horses

(Evan Feintman photo)
Pictures with Santa cancelled following new health guidelines

The Candy Cane Lane Initiative as a whole will still happen as planned

People wearing protective face masks play an air hockey game at Central City Fun Park on their opening weekend, in Surrey, B.C., on Sunday, June 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
6 things you need to know about B.C.’s latest COVID-19 health orders

Mandatory masks, bans on social gatherings and more to take effect overnight Friday

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announce province-wide travel and other restrictions at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 19, 2020. (B.C. government)
Latest COVID-19 restrictions starting to show results in B.C.

Lower Mainland ‘spillover’ affects health care, other regions

A man wears a mask while walking down Canyon Street in Creston on Nov. 13. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Creston woman living with COVID-19 reflects on experience

Contracting and living with the virus, she said, has led to a “major reset” in her life

Dwight Ballantyne started #WeSeeYou day to draw more attention to the plight of remote indigenous communities. (Special to The News)
B.C. man aims to bridge gap between remote communities and rest of Canada

Schools across country to send activity kits to isolated towns for Dwight Ballantyne’s #WeSeeYou Day

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes an announcement at the Ornamental Gardens in Ottawa on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Nix non-essential travel, stay home as much as possible as COVID 2nd wave surges: Trudeau

Trudeau was back outfront Rideau Cottage amid concerning COVID-19 projections from Dr. Theresa Tam

A pedestrian walks past a closed storefront on St. Catherine street as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to take its toll on local businesses, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
High-income earners in Canada collected CERB, pandemic-related data shows

Tax policy experts note that many higher-income earners saw their workplaces closed

Droptine, a 5-by-5 mule deer buck who was poached within Kimberley limits. This photo was taken by Dallas Rehill who said: It deeply saddens me I won’t be able to photograph this beautiful animal in years to come. (Dallas Rehill photo)
Famous Kootenay deer shot by poacher, sparking conservation probe

“Droptine” was shot within Kimberley city limits, after hunting season closed; CO has leads in investigation

Most Read