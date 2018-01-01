Parents Manpreet Kaur Nijjar and Hardeep Singh Shergill pose with their daughter, the first baby to be born in B.C. in 2018. (Grace Kennedy photo)

B.C.’s New Year’s Baby born in Surrey

It’s a girl! The BC Government announces B.C.’s first baby of 2018 was born in Surrey

While most the province was ringing in the New Year, Manpreet Kaur Nijjar and Hardeep Singh Shergill were saying hello to their first child at Surrey Memorial Hospital.

It wasn’t expected.

“We were looking for a normal baby,” new father Shergill, 35, said. “But everybody decided, doctors decided to have a c-section.”

The couple’s daughter was due to be born on Dec. 24, but a week of waiting brought on a decision for a c-section.

“I was scared or nervous from the natural (birth), not the c-section,” Nijjar said, laughing a little.

It was only around 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 that they realized they might have a New Year’s baby — which they did in remarkable fashion. Their daughter was born only nine seconds after midnight, at 8 pounds 7 ounces.

The baby girl hasn’t been named yet; her parents will take her to their Gurudwara after they are discharged from the hospital on Wednesday. There, they will read a paragraph from the holy book, and give her a name after the first word of that paragraph.

So far, the baby girl has had a number of visitors — including a contingent of television and newspaper journalists. Her aunt, a sister-in-law to the couple, waited patiently outside the hospital room for the media to leave. Other family members still live in India, where Nijjar and Shergill moved from two years ago.

Nijjar called her mother in India after the birth.

“She’s very happy,” Nijjar said.

Judging from the smiles on the sleepy parents’ faces, they were pretty happy too.

-with files from Carmen Weld


grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

New parents Manpreet Kaur Nijjar and Hardeep Singh Shergill faced a slew of reporters several hours after their daughter’s birth. (Grace Kennedy photo)

