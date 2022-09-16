A helicopter with a water bucket battling the Flood Falls Trail wildfire picks up water from the Fraser River, in Hope, B.C., Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Cool, showery weather is helping wildfire crews make progress on the five highly visible or potentially damaging wildfires currently burning in British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A helicopter with a water bucket battling the Flood Falls Trail wildfire picks up water from the Fraser River, in Hope, B.C., Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Cool, showery weather is helping wildfire crews make progress on the five highly visible or potentially damaging wildfires currently burning in British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C.’s five remaining ‘wildfires of note’ see rain, cooler temperatures

Weather conditions helping firefighters battle blazes

Cool, showery weather is helping wildfire crews make progress on the five highly visible or potentially damaging wildfires currently burning in British Columbia.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay has lifted all evacuation alerts posted earlier this month for an area of Fry Creek, Birchdale and Johnsons Landing on the east shore of Kootenay Lake, north of Nelson.

It says the nine-square kilometre, lightning-caused wildfire sparked on Aug. 25 remains active but is no longer threatening those communities as the showers are expected to keep fire behaviour low.

Rain in southwest B.C. also dampened the two wildfires east and southwest of Hope, including the five-square kilometre blaze that affected eastbound traffic on Highway 1, and the BC Wildfire Service says both fires are now ranked as “being held,” meaning neither is likely to spread.

Showers in B.C.’s northeast are forecast over the roughly 300-square kilometre blaze that continues to threaten a major hydroelectric dam and force evacuation of the entire Peace River community of Hudson’s Hope.

That wildfire and another southeast of Tumbler Ridge which is also uncontained, are likely to respond to the rain and cooler temperatures, although the wildfire service says gusty winds have complicated firefighting efforts on the flank of the fire farthest from Hudson’s Hope.

RELATED: Air quality improving, but varying degrees of smoke to remain in much of B.C.

B.C. Wildfires 2022

Previous story
Soul-searching play set in residential school prepares for reconciliation tour in northern B.C.
Next story
B.C. Liberal leader promises increased housing supply, regional mental health centres

Just Posted

Wreaths are laid outside the Cenotaph in 100 Mile House for a drive-by ceremony. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Legion organizing tribute to Queen

Forest Grove has been placed under a boil water advisory effective immediately. (Black Press Media file photo)
Boil water advisory issued for Forest Grove

Around 15 members of the public took part in the 2022 South Cariboo Parkinson’s Super Walk this year including lead organizer Philip Konrad in front. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Walking proud at Parkinson’s SuperWalk

Twelve-year-old Owen Nowlin from Horsefly, was searching for the final answers to complete his passport at the festival. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Horsefly Salmon Festival celebrates and educates alongside returning salmon