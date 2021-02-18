Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C.’s daily COVID-19 case count rises to 617 Thursday

Fraser Health, Northern Health regions see more infection

B.C. public health officials reported another 617 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the highest total this week as the infection rate in the Fraser Health and Northern Health regions has started creeping up again.

Of the new cases, 342 were in Fraser Health, and another 146 were diagnosed in the Vancouver Coastal region. Northern Health recorded 92 new cases, while Interior Health had only 17 and Vancouver Island remained low in infection spread with 19 new cases.

There are 224 people in hospital with conditions related to the novel coronavirus, down from 232 on Wednesday, and 60 in intensive care, down from 63, as well as four more deaths. There are 4,348 active cases in the province, and 7,440 people under active public health monitoring after identified exposure.

B.C. has passed the 180,000 mark in vaccine doses delivered, with more Pfizer vaccine expected to arrive this week after a production outage at the European plant that supplies Canada.

Two new outbreaks have been declared in the health care system, at Mission Memorial Hospital and Fleetwood Villa senior home in Surrey. An outbreak at Cariboo Memorial Hospital has been declared over. Outbreaks are declared when as few as one staff member, patient or resident tests positive, and are declared over after testing shows no further spread.

There has been one community outbreak declared at the Simon Fraser University child care centre.

“We remind everyone about the importance of using all of our layers of protection: maintaining a safe distance from others, washing our hands regularly, staying home when we are ill, using a mask in all public spaces and having robust COVID-19 safety plans in all businesses,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a statement Feb. 18. “Equally important is the need to ensure you are following all province-wide public health orders and restrictions – especially with the uptick in cases in the Lower Mainland and northern region.”

RELATED: Two Cowichan Tribes young adults die of COVID-19

RELATED: Pfizer vaccine performing well after a single dose

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
U.S. election makes ‘moot’ argument to release Meng: attorney general
Next story
100 Mile RCMP looking for two suspects in truck theft

Just Posted

Williams Lake First Nation government staff are anticipated to return to work Monday, Jan. 25. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
Court orders new hearing over Williams Lake First Nation’s century-old land dispute

A three-judge panel unanimously set aside a 2018 finding by the Specific Claims Tribunal

Pharmacist Diana Swiga fills a dead volume syringe with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site at the Bronx River Houses Community Center, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in the Bronx borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
17 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

The total number of cases in the region since the pandemic started is at 7,072

The 100 Mile RCMP are looking for two possibly Caucasian males in a grey 2000’s Ford F250 or F350 with no tailgate, a white front fender and a lift kit. (Photo submitted)
100 Mile RCMP looking for two suspects in truck theft

The green 2005 Chevrolet Silverado was stolen from the West Fraser Mill’s work yard

Jill McArthur doesn't plan to put her studies on hold. She will attend Thompson Rivers University in September. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
PSO grads pursue dreams in ‘uncertain’ times

Lauren Keller column: School Life

Quesnel RCMP arrested a Quesnel man after two hardware stores spotted attempted robberies. (Observer file photo)
Quesnel man arrested after armed robbery

The man is alleged to have used a knife and threatened to kill a hardware store worker

Deputy chief public health officer Dr. Howard Njoo responds to a question during a news conference, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
UPDATE: Data suggests Pfizer vaccine may be almost as good after 1 dose as 2

Pfizer to ship nearly three million doses over next six weeks, Moderna more than 1.4 million.

Kelowna Law Courts. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna Mountie found not guilty of sexual assault after Crown suggests acquittal

Crown counsel said questioning of the alleged victim exposed weaknesses in credibility and reliability

The Peace Tower is pictured on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, as lawmakers return to the House of Commons following the winter break. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Commons to debate Senate changes to assisted-dying bill as deadline looms

The House of Commons will debate on Tuesday

Texas: TWitter @zanexdaniel
Winter storm knocks out power for days, kills 9 in Texas

More than 4 million people at one point were enduring outages in subfreezing temperatures.

(Trail Times file photo)
Grand jury rejects charges against officer in Atlanta teen’s death

“A man was shot in his back as he was running away from law enforcement. He posed no threat”

Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, leaves B.C. Supreme Court during a break from a hearing in Vancouver, Wednesday, January 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
U.S. election makes ‘moot’ argument to release Meng: attorney general

Meng is facing extradition to the United States on fraud charges

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s daily COVID-19 case count rises to 617 Thursday

Fraser Health, Northern Health regions see more infection

In this illustration made available by NASA, the Perseverance rover casts off its spacecraft's cruise stage, minutes before entering the Martian atmosphere. (NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP)
‘Touchdown confirmed!’: NASA rover lands on Mars to look for signs of ancient life

Perseverance becomes the ninth spacecraft since the 1970s to successfully land on the red planet

Langford is ranked B.C.’s most resilient city of 2021, according to BC Business magazine. (Black Press Media file photo)
Vancouver Island ranked most resilient region of B.C. for 2021

Langford nabs number one community spot

Most Read