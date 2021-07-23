Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry visits the Interior Health region in late June, 2021 to say thank you to health care workers. (Penticton Western News)

B.C.’s COVID-19 spread rises, 112 more cases confirmed Friday

Interior Health region infections higher than Lower Mainland

B.C. public health teams reported 112 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, up from 89 on Thursday as the daily count continues to rise over the past week.

There have been four additional deaths reported in the 24 hours up to July 23, for a total of 1,767 since the pandemic began. Two of the deaths were in the Interior Health region, which saw more than half of the new cases reported. There was one death reported in each of the Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal regions.

No additional health care outbreaks were reported. Outbreak protocols remain in affect at Holyrood Manor in Maple Ridge, the first senior care home outbreak after more than a week with none, and an acute care outbreak at Laurel Place in Surrey Memorial Hospital continues to be monitored.

There are 603 active cases, down from 781 in Thursday’s report, with 46 people in hospital, down from 53, and 17 in intensive care, up from 15.

By region, the new and active cases as of July 23 are:

• 30 new cases in Fraser Health, 199 active

• 15 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 110 active

• 59 new cases in Interior Health, 256 active

• three new cases in Northern Health, 10 active

• five new cases in Island Health, 22 active

