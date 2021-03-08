Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide a regular update on the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, March 2, 2020. (B.C. government)

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide a regular update on the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, March 2, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C.’s COVID-19 cases: 545 Saturday, 532 Sunday, 385 Monday

Focus on Prince Rupert, Lower Mainland large workplaces

B.C. has recorded another 1,462 COVID-19 cases province-wide since Friday, with 11 additional deaths over the weekend.

Pressure on the hospital system remains steady, with 240 people in hospital, 66 in intensive care with the novel coronavirus. There were 545 cases recorded Saturday, 532 up to Sunday and 385 Monday province-wide. The latest case numbers are down from Friday’s 634 total, with a dip recorded Monday that generally reflects fewer samples analyzed on Sundays.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday that public health officials are paying close attention to an increase in cases in the Prince Rupert area, and large workplaces, mostly in the Lower Mainland. By region, 802 of the new weekend cases were found in Fraser Health, 497 in Vancouver Coastal, 102 in Northern Health, 79 in Interior Health and 72 on Vancouver Island.

While infections in long-term care and other senior homes are down substantially since vaccination was provided to every resident or staff member who wants it, Henry warned that vaccines are not total protection. There is one new health care outbreak at Cottonwoods Care Centre in Kelowna, and some of the positive tests were found in people who had received two doses of vaccine.

“It doesn’t necessarily mean that all transmission is stopped,” Henry said.

RELATED: B.C. officials plead for patience afte flood of vaccine calls

RELATED: Canada expects 910,000 doses of vaccine this week

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Nova Scotia mass killer showed off his ‘military’ style gun, claiming it was for movie
Next story
B.C. looking at easing restrictions for sports, religious services in the ‘coming weeks’

Just Posted

A Williams Lake area family living on Knife Creek Road lost everything to a house fire on Wednesday, March 3. (Photo submitted)
House fire destroys rural family home south of Williams Lake

The Macdonalds built their home on Knife Creek Road about 30 years ago

A special committee has been appointed to look at reforming B.C.’s police act and is inviting the public to make submissions until April 30, 2021. (Black Press media file)
Public input sought for B.C.’s police act review

Submissions will be accepted until April 30

International Women’s Day is March 8, 2021. (Internationalwomensday.com)
International Women’s Day 2021: #choosetochallenge

International Women’s Day is marked annually on March 8

Dawn Miller was happy to donate her art to the 100 Mile Wranglers secret bid art auction. (Photo submitted)
Wrangler secret bid art auction ‘a good cause’

Local artist Dawn Miller is contributing to the Wranglers’ auction.

(Photo submitted)
Raven Youth Centre art show goes virtual

For only one week the community will get to view work by 20 youth artists

(The Canadian Press)
‘Worse than Sept. 11, SARS and financial crisis combined’: Tourism industry in crisis

Travel services saw the biggest drop in active businesses with 31 per cent fewer firms operating

A pedestrian wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 sprints across a street in Vancouver, on Monday, March 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. looking at easing restrictions for sports, religious services in the ‘coming weeks’

Outdoor gatherings with safety precautions could return

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide a regular update on the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, March 2, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 cases: 545 Saturday, 532 Sunday, 385 Monday

Focus on Prince Rupert, Lower Mainland large workplaces

Rising accident rates and payout costs have contributed to billion-dollar deficits at ICBC. (Comox Valley Record)
B.C. appealing decision keeping ICBC injury cases in court

David Eby vows to ‘clip wings’ of personal injury lawyers

(Black Press Media files)
Hosts charged, attendees facing COVID fines after Vancouver police bust party at condo

Police had previously received 10 complains about that condo

Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Ahmed Hussen takes part in an update on the COVID pandemic during a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. A joint federal and B.C. government housing program announced today aims to help people living in up to 25,000 vulnerable households pay their rent. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Federal, B.C. governments announce $517-million rent aid program to help vulnerable

Benefits for those not eligible for B.C.’s Rental Assistance Program or Shelter Aid for Elderly Renters

(BC SPCA)
Is it safe to give your dog some peanut butter? Not always, BC SPCA warns

Some commercial peanut butter ingredients can be harmful to dogs

Health Minister Adrian Dix, front, B.C. Premier John Horgan and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrive for a news conference about the provincial response to the coronavirus, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, March 6, 2020. Pandemic emergency measures have been in place for almost a year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. officials plead for patience as 1.7 million COVID-19 calls flood in

Vaccine registration for 90-plus seniors opened Monday

A West Kootenay man died in an avalanche on March 4 while snowmobiling near Mount Payne, which is indicted by the red flag. Illustration: Google Maps
B.C. father of 3 dead after avalanche in West Kootenay

The man was snowmobiling with a group when incident occurred March 4

Most Read