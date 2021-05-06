B.C.’s 1st vaccine-induced blood clot case detected in Interior Health

Pharmacist Barbara Violo arranges all the empty vials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines that she has provided to customers at the Junction Chemist which is an independent pharmacy during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto, on Monday, April 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

The province’s first case of a rare vaccine-induced blood clot was detected in a woman from the Interior Health region, public health officials announced on Thursday (May 6).

The woman in her 40s was diagnosed by her family doctor and is now in stable condition in hospital. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the worldwide results show that the risk of a blood clot is only about one per 100,000 doses of the vaccine.

She said people who have received the AstraZeneca vaccine should watch for persistent, severe headache, shortness of breath, chest pain or severe abdominal pain and swelling or redness in a limb.

Public health officials also announced 52 new cases of COVID-19 in the Interior Health (IH) region on Thursday (May 6).

This brings the total number of cases in the region to 11,249 since the pandemic began.

IH provided the following update on ongoing outbreaks in the region:

Sandalwood Retirement Resort independent living in Kelowna has 28 cases: 26 residents and two staff, with one death connected to the outbreak.

Orchard Haven long-term care in Keremeos has two cases: one resident and one staff.

Spring Valley long-term care in Kelowna has 32 cases: 22 residents, 10 staff/other, with three deaths connected to the outbreak.

Overall in B.C., public health officials announced 694 new cases of the virus on Thursday. Two million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered throughout the province as of May 6.

READ MORE: B.C. adults 40+ eligible to book COVID-19 vaccinations next week

@twilamam

twila.amato@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus