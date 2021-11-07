FILE – Thick smoke fills the air and nearly blocks out the sun as a property destroyed by the White Rock Lake wildfire is seen in Monte Lake, east of Kamloops, B.C., on Saturday, August 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

FILE – Thick smoke fills the air and nearly blocks out the sun as a property destroyed by the White Rock Lake wildfire is seen in Monte Lake, east of Kamloops, B.C., on Saturday, August 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C., Red Cross to pay $,1300 per month to wildfire-affected residents in need of housing

Funding will go to eligible families currently in short-term housing after wildfires

The provincial government and the Canadian Red Cross will be providing $1,300 each month to households affected by wildfires this summer.

On Sunday (Nov. 7), the province said the money, which will begin to flow in December, is meant to provide interim support to eligible households as they transition to long-term housing. These households have been receiving short-term accommodation supports through Emergency Support Services since July.

Residents will be contacted by the Red Cross to discuss next steps for interim and long-term housing options. Homeowners will also receive support with repair and reconstruction if they have not yet been able to return to their homes. Other supports being offered could include mental health services and explaining financial and insurance options.

For more information on Red Cross services, individuals can call call 1-800-863-6582 on weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. (Pacific time), or visit: www.redcross.ca/how-we-help/current-emergency-responses/2021-british-columbia-fires.

In July, the province announced a program where donations to the Red Cross Fires Appeal fund would be matched by the province and the federal government, turning each $1 raised – up to a max of $20 million – into $3.

READ MORE: Canada, B.C. to match donations to Red Cross for those affected by devastating wildfires

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
‘Stop the show!’ Houston concertgoers describe chaos at deadly production where 8 died

Just Posted

Area librarian Shelby Powell said that while the use of e-books is increasing in 100 Mile House, the library’s print collection remains popular among her clientele. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Library considers adding everyday items to its collection

.
COVID cases on the decline

Dalton Anderson has spent several days with friends like Noah Dykstra working on new features added to the Huncity Mountain Bike Club trail system. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
New features for Huncity Mountain Bike trails

Andrew Schmah has been getting tattoos since he was 17 and has been tattooing people since his mid-twenties. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Tattoo artist drawing success in 100 Mile House