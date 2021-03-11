UPDATE: B.C. relaxes outdoor gathering rules, allows kids to have playdates

Dr. Bonnie Henry is joined by Dr. Penny Ballem as they arrive to talk about phase 2 in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

There are currently just over 4,900 active cases

B.C. has recorded 569 new cases of COVID-19, along with three deaths, as of Thursday (March 11), provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said during a press conference where she presented the newest epidemiological modelling and relaxed gathering rules.

Of the cases, 140 were in Vancouver Coastal Health, 301 were in Fraser Health, 31 in Island Health, 26 in Interior Health, 60 in Northern Health and one in a person who typically resides outside of Canada.

There are currently just over 4,900 active cases, with more than 8,900 people under active daily monitoring. There are 244 people in hospital with the virus, 68 of whom are in intensive care or ICU.

The three new deaths bring B.C.’s total death toll to 1397. There have been a total of 86,219 cases of COVID in B.C. since the pandemic began.

The province has so far administered more than 355, 340 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, of which over 86,938 are second doses.

Henry also relaxed the province’s gatherings rules. Gatherings outside of one’s own household have been banned for months, but on Thursday Henry said outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people are now allowed. She also relaxed rules around playdates for children, although she did note that children should choose a safe group of friends and stick to those for their cohort.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

