Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Selina Robinson. Brittany Gervais photo.

B.C. receives first annual $139 million installment of federal Gas Tax Fund

100 Mile House alloted $138,460

The Government of Canada has delivered one of two annual $139.9 million federal Gas Tax Fund instalments to the Province of British Columbia.

The Gas Tax Fund is a source of funding that supports infrastructure projects in communities across B.C., each year.

100 Mile House will be allotted $138,460 this year.

“Local governments know best what their communities need and the Government of Canada is proud to deliver stable, long-term funding they count on to develop and maintain their public infrastructure,” said The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities. “By investing in our communities the Government of Canada is promoting economic growth and environmental sustainability, strengthening the middle class and helping ensure all Canadians have access to the opportunities they need to succeed.”

In British Columbia, the Gas Tax fund is delivered through three program streams – Community Works Fund, Strategic Priorities Fund and Greater Vancouver Regional Fund.

Municipalities can select how to direct those funds to make strategic investments from a list of 18 different projects. Public transit, drinking water, community energy, roads and bridges or tourism – are just a few of the 18 projects. Tammy Boulanger, Director of Finance, said council plans on transferring the $138,460 to the Community Works Fund Reserve for future projects.

“Funding from the federal Gas Tax Fund will help make communities across British Columbia even better places to live with investments in modern, up-to-date community infrastructure. Our government recognizes the importance of working with all levels of government to make key projects possible that create good jobs and support a strong, sustainable economy,” said Selina Robinson, B.C. Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

The government will invest more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green and social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes and Canada’s rural northern communities.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. mayor publicly shames driver who threw Taco Bell bag out car window
Next story
Man who claimed to be missing Illinois boy has twice made similar claims: FBI

Just Posted

WLIB councillor releases rehabilitated eagle he rescued with his wife

Rick and Anna Gilbert were returning home to Sugar Cane when they spied what they thought was a dead eagle near 70 Mile House

B.C. recives first annual $139 million installment of federal Gas Tax Fund

100 Mile House alloted $138,460

Mudslide travel advisory protocol unique to Ashcroft, Cache Creek, Clinton area

Protocol appears to be more cautious than in 2018

Lake of the Trees Bible Camp brings back its annual auction after 8-year hiatus

Proceeds will go to new docks, waterfront trampoline and sponsoring kids who can’t afford to go

Swap, sell and get guidance on gardening in 100 Mile House

Getting ready to plant your vegetable garden? The community is invited to… Continue reading

Boeing extends sympathies to victims, outlines fixes for Max 8

A report pointed to the plane’s anti-stall system as a factor in the fatal Ethiopian crash

Dog, missing for weeks, rescued from cliff near Castlegar

A pair of climbers stumbled upon lost pet during recreational climb.

New attorney general says he will resist pressure on SNC-Lavalin case

David Lametti is now in the public eye over the scandal that’s rocked Trudeau’s government

Canada posts job-market decline in March that follows big gains to start 2019

The March decline followed monthly increases of 66,800 net new jobs in January and 55,900 in February

Predators rally with 2 late goals, beat Canucks 3-2

Nashville keeps division title hopes alive

B.C. premier says final pieces of massive LNG Canada project now in place

The legislative assembly passed the Income Tax Amendment Act Thursday

Municipal staffer involved in alleged inappropriate texts, say B.C. ‘creep catcher’

Bob Andrews is on leave from his position with the Township of Langley

Human waste as fertilizer proposal prompts Shuswap opposition

Chase area residents seek to spread awareness of potential effects of biosolids

VIDEO: Jersey Day and Green Shirt Day to honour Humboldt Broncos victims

There’s a variety of different clothing to wear to honour victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

Most Read