B.C. receives first annual $139 million installment of federal Gas Tax Fund

The Government of Canada has delivered one of two annual $139.9 million federal Gas Tax Fund instalments to the Province of British Columbia.

The Gas Tax Fund is a source of funding that supports infrastructure projects in communities across B.C., each year.

100 Mile House will be allotted $138,460 this year.

“Local governments know best what their communities need and the Government of Canada is proud to deliver stable, long-term funding they count on to develop and maintain their public infrastructure,” said The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities. “By investing in our communities the Government of Canada is promoting economic growth and environmental sustainability, strengthening the middle class and helping ensure all Canadians have access to the opportunities they need to succeed.”

In British Columbia, the Gas Tax fund is delivered through three program streams – Community Works Fund, Strategic Priorities Fund and Greater Vancouver Regional Fund.

Municipalities can select how to direct those funds to make strategic investments from a list of 18 different projects. Public transit, drinking water, community energy, roads and bridges or tourism – are just a few of the 18 projects. Tammy Boulanger, Director of Finance, said council plans on transferring the $138,460 to the Community Works Fund Reserve for future projects.

“Funding from the federal Gas Tax Fund will help make communities across British Columbia even better places to live with investments in modern, up-to-date community infrastructure. Our government recognizes the importance of working with all levels of government to make key projects possible that create good jobs and support a strong, sustainable economy,” said Selina Robinson, B.C. Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

The government will invest more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green and social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes and Canada’s rural northern communities.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.