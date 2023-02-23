Bike patrol officers with the West Shore RCMP arrested two Tuesday (Feb. 21) for possession of stolen property and drugs after they were found riding a stolen hospital wheelchair along the Galloping Goose Regional Trail. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

Bike patrol officers with the West Shore RCMP arrested two Tuesday (Feb. 21) for possession of stolen property and drugs after they were found riding a stolen hospital wheelchair along the Galloping Goose Regional Trail. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

B.C. RCMP arrest pair riding stolen hospital wheelchair carrying weapons, crack cocaine

Bike patrol spotted them on popular Greater Victoria area trail

Two people were arrested Tuesday (Feb. 21) morning after bike patrol officers with Greater Victoria’s West Shore RCMP found them riding a stolen wheelchair on the region’s popular Galloping Goose Regional Trail.

Officers patrolling the trail near Hospital Way in View Royal came across the couple around 10:30 a.m. and determined the wheelchair belonged to the Victoria General Hospital and had been stolen.

The man and woman seen riding the wheelchair were arrested on suspicion of possession of stolen property. Police say a search of their person found “a large quantity of drugs,” including 14 grams of suspected crack cocaine, unidentified pills, a knife, and a collapsible baton.

Both suspects were later found to have been under court orders not to possess weapons.

The pair were released after arrest, and charges are expected, but have not been laid yet as the investigation remains ongoing.

“This is exactly the sort of proactive drug and property crime enforcement that our bike patrol unit was designed to address,” said Cpl. Don Gaven, who is in charge of the unit. “Our unit patrols the West Shore year-round rain or shine, keeping our trails and community safe.”

READ MORE: West Shore RCMP looking for Valentine’s Day rock thrower

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@goldstreamgazette.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

West ShoreWestshore RCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Attempt underway for class-action lawsuit over photo radar tickets in Manitoba
Next story
Federal disaster aid program for 2021 B.C. floods now tops $1 billion

Just Posted

Eleven Green Lake Snowmobile Club members, including two from Sheridan Lake, had a scenic 50-kilometre ride to Olson’s Bluff and Jim and Nolan lakes on May 12. It was a great ride on a nice sunny day with fresh snow. (Ken Alexander photo).Eleven Green Lake Snowmobile Club (GLSC) members, including a couple from Sheridan Lake, went on a 50-kilometre ride on Feb. 12. Nine members left the Snowmobile Clubhouse at 11:30 a.m. and headed to the Sunset Park picnic shelter to meet two other club members at noon. Club member Ron Tonts led the group to Olson’s Bluff where they had a coffee break and had a great view of Green Lake. After the break, they headed to Jim and Nolan lakes before heading back to Green Lake and splitting up to go to their homes. GLSC president John Sullivan acted as the sweep to make sure everyone was safe and upright along the trip, and kept up with the leader. The ride on Feb. 15 was cancelled so the trails could be groomed in preparation for the Family Ride on Feb. 18. The ride was scheduled to leave the clubhouse at 10 a.m. and return to the clubhouse at noon for a hotdog lunch. <strong>Mobile </strong> <strong>Library stops</strong> The TNRD mobile library will be making stops in our area on Feb. 24 so people can take out some books if they have a library card. Residents can register for a free library card at tnrl.ca, by going to the mobile library with proof of your residency - driver’s licence, letter with your address on it. The mobile library is a one-of-a-kind, custom built vehicle. It is wheelchair and stroller accessible. It also offers public wifi and a tablet for public use. The mobile library will make these stops on Feb. 24: - South Green Lake Fire Department Hall, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. - 70 Mile Store, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. - Loon Lake Community Hall, 2:15 to 3:15 p.m.
Green Lake Snowmobile Club rides ongoing

Guinevere Rolland showed off her Easter Bonnett at last year’s What’s Hoppening event in 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Spring Fling coming to 100 Mile House

The winding Loon Lake Road can be a challenging one for drivers, especially in winter. (Photo credit: Google maps)
Plow truck driver saves motorist in distress along Loon Lake Road

Rob Diether sells flowers for CEED’s Organic Greenhouse at the 100 Mile House Farmers’ Market. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Farmers Market heading back to Birch Avenue