British Columbia’s provincial flag flies in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

British Columbia’s provincial flag flies in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

B.C. public service employees must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 22, province says

All public service staff must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 22

The province is mandating that all of its public service employees must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 22.

In a Tuesday (Oct. 5) news release, the province said that the vaccination mandate applies to 30,000 employees.

“As more employees return to their regular workplaces later in the fall, this provides an additional and reassuring layer of protection for workers who are continuing the vital work of serving British Columbians,” the province stated.

“Public service employees working in core government or ministries will be required to provide proof of full vaccination using the BC Vaccine Card.”

Details about accommodations will be released in early November.

This is not the first vaccine mandate issued by the provincial government; all long-term care and assisted living staff must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 12 and all other health care workers must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 26.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Kelowna man arrested after 500 kilos of cocaine found on boat near Nova Scotia
Next story
Judge dismisses B.C. mom’s attempt to block son’s gender affirming surgery

Just Posted

The Stone Bear Gallery on First Street serves as both Vance Theoret’s showroom and workshop. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Soapstone carver finds bear-able niche

The Free Press has moved to downtown.
Update: Free Press phone lines are down

Mal Wood poses with the 'sheriff' at the 108 Heritage Site jail, which he was instrumental in building last year.
Community Spirit: Lending a hand second nature for volunteer

Leo Kozier tries to fend off a tackle from Micah Kozier as the two run rugby drills together at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
‘Mind-blowing’ interest in PSO rugby season