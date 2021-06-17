Dr. Réka Gustafson, who is British Columbia’s deputy provincial health officer, speaks during a news conference in Vancouver on April 8, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Dr. Réka Gustafson, who is British Columbia’s deputy provincial health officer, speaks during a news conference in Vancouver on April 8, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. public health officials prepare to manage COVID-19 differently in the future

Flu-like? Health officials anticipate shift from pandemic to communicable disease control strategies

The future of COVID-19 could look a lot like seasonal flus or other common illnesses like measles or pneumonia, British Columbia’s deputy provincial health officer says.

Dr. Réka Gustafson said it’s hard to speculate on the longevity of COVID-19 but public health officials are preparing for a shift to more typical communicable disease management based on the characteristics and behaviour of the virus.

“We certainly wouldn’t be surprised if this virus turns into one of the circulating coronaviruses in the population. That would be our best bet at this point,” she said in an interview.

British Columbia entered the second stage of its reopening plan Tuesday after surpassing target rates for first-dose vaccinations amid a sharp decline in new cases. More restrictions are scheduled to be lifted on July 1 and the fourth and final stage of the reopening plan is slated to go into effect on Sept. 7, if that trajectory continues.

For the public, life should return to pre-pandemic norms of interaction in September if all goes as planned, Gustafson said, adding that she believes the plan is “very cautious and sensible.”

Behind the scenes, public health officials are anticipating a shift away from emergency pandemic management toward communicable disease control, she said. However, even as a more routine strategy replaces the all-hands-on-deck approach, Gustafson said it will involve many of the same tools: testing, surveillance, case and contact management, and immunization strategies.

“Those are actually things that happen in the background for a number of communicable diseases in the population,” she said.

Under communicable disease control, local officials monitor reportable diseases for trends and respond to what are typically isolated outbreaks.

An example from Gustafson’s experience includes a significant outbreak of pneumonia in 2006 in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside. Public health teams brought the infections under control with detailed epidemiological investigations and vaccination clinics, she said.

The difference between that outbreak and the pandemic was the vulnerability of the entire population to COVID-19 before vaccines were available and how little was known about the behaviour of the new coronavirus early on, which meant “the size of the outbreak had the potential, of course, to be enormous,” she said.

With the majority of Canadians expected to have had two vaccine doses by the end of summer, scientists have a baseline for monitoring changes in the virus over the next season, Gustafson said.

“We definitely can see the time where we’re not dealing with COVID-19 as a global emergency because everyone is susceptible but rather, as we do with other communicable diseases, we’ll monitor it, we’ll protect against local resurgences, we’ll respond to those, we’ll change the vaccine as necessary.”

Health officials are also prepared to adapt their response as they learn more about the virus’s behaviour and the level of immunity among the population over time, she said. That happened with the measles, where second doses of vaccine were rolled out only after they were identified as necessary for long-term protection, Gustafson said.

Depending on how COVID-19 evolves, it could mean vaccines are reformulated every year like the seasonal flu shot, or boosters are necessary every five or 10 years, she said.

Potential resurgences may also occur, but they shouldn’t be anything like the outbreaks that happened over the past year, she said.

“It’s a very, very different context. It’s not the same as the pandemic because the pandemic requires everybody to be susceptible at the same time and that is not a state we expect to go back to.”

Of course, another pandemic is always possible as virologists monitor for new viruses. But the proven effectiveness of vaccines against COVID-19 is a “very powerful tool,” Gustafson said.

She said she could not predict when the shift to communicable disease control would occur.

Last week, Yukon’s chief medical health officer also said it’s hard to predict the end of the pandemic but he doesn’t believe the disease itself is going away.

“We are definitely well positioned for future openings and the ability to live our life close to normal, but definitely COVID will become part of our lives,” Dr. Brendan Hanley said.

Hanley said he expects repeat vaccinations similar to the flu vaccine, but added it’s too early to be certain as it will take time to determine how long the current vaccines remain effective, how new variants respond and what new vaccines are developed.

“(There’s) lots to know and learn, especially as new variants come on the scene and new vaccines as well, and new studies.”

—Amy Smart, The Canadian Press

RELATED: Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines? Researchers gathering data

Coronaviruspublic health

Previous story
Greenbelt Commission seeks to protect grasslands from ATVs, dirt bikes
Next story
Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines? Researchers gathering data

Just Posted

Retired agrologist Sue Betuzzi promotes the importance of the grasslands in the 108 Mile Greenbelt. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Greenbelt Commission seeks to protect grasslands from ATVs, dirt bikes

More signs, gates expected to go up

Marc Spender, right, loves the new seats at the South Cariboo Theatre, a sentiment shared by his family Tara Spender and Kaedence Spender. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Curtain rises again at South Cariboo Theatre

Movie-goers treated to new comfy seats

Telus Smart Hubs are coming to Clinton. (File photo).
Clinton council considers museum merchandise request

Council also approves an RCMP-sponsored kids’ bike rodeo at Reg Conn Park on June 19

COVID-19 vaccines in the Central and South Cariboo totals show 21,946 to date for first dose. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Almost 22,000 COVID-19 vaccine first doses administered in Central, South Cariboo Chilcotin

Another 8,502 have had the second dose

Debra Olsen explains the process of finishing her pottery pieces at her 108 Mile Ranch studio. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Debra Olsen explains the process of finishing her pottery pieces at her 108 Mile Ranch studio. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
South Cariboo art makers team up for showcase

Art of Making exhibit opens at Parkside Gallery June 18

People line up to get their COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Vaccines, low COVID case counts increase Father’s Day hope, but risk is still there

Expert says people will have to do their own risk calculus before popping in on Papa

FILE – Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry listens as B.C. Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside describes new mask wearing policy for public schools, Feb. 4, 2021. (B.C. government)
COVID-19: No cohorts as B.C. schools expected to return to ‘near normal’ this fall

Guidance on masking to come at a later date

John Kromhoff with some of the many birthday cards he received from ‘pretty near every place in the world’ after the family of the Langley centenarian let it be known that he wasn’t expecting many cards for his 100th birthday. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Cards from all over the world flood in for B.C. man’s 100th birthday

An online invitation by his family produced a flood of cards to mark his 100th birthday

FILE – Nurse Iciar Bercian prepares a shot at a vaccine clinic for the homeless in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, June 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
B.C. scientists to study effectiveness of COVID vaccines in people with HIV

People living with HIV often require higher doses of other vaccines

A 50-year-old woman lost control of her vehicle Tuesday, June 15, crashing through a West Vancouver school fence that surrounds playing children. (West Vancouver Police)
Driver ticketed for speeding near B.C. school crashes into playground fence days later

‘It’s an absolute miracle that nobody was injured,’ says Const. Kevin Goodmurphy

Dr. Réka Gustafson, who is British Columbia’s deputy provincial health officer, speaks during a news conference in Vancouver on April 8, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. public health officials prepare to manage COVID-19 differently in the future

Flu-like? Health officials anticipate shift from pandemic to communicable disease control strategies

Maxwell Johnson is seen in Bella Bella, B.C., in an undated photo. The Indigenous man from British Columbia has filed complaints with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal and the Canadian Human Rights Commission after he and his granddaughter were handcuffed when they tried to open a bank account. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Heiltsuk Nation, Damien Gillis, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
VIDEO: Chiefs join human rights case of Indigenous man handcuffed by police in B.C. bank

Maxwell Johnson said he wants change, not just words, from Vancouver police

Camper the dog was found Wednesday night by someone walking their own dog along Hollywood Crescent. She had gone missing after a violent attack on June 11. (Courtesy of VicPD)
Camper the dog found safe after fleeing violent van attack in Victoria

Young dog was missing for almost a week after incident

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blocks a shot by Montreal Canadiens center Nick Suzuki (14) during the third period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Habs hang on to edge Vegas 3-2, even NHL semifinal series at a game apiece

Game 3 goes Friday in Montreal

Most Read