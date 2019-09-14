B.C. police watchdog to investigate man’s head injury during RCMP arrest

Suspect fled on a bicycle and fell off when an officer attempted to stop him

The RCMP say a man suffered a serious head injury on Tuesday during an arrest in Prince George, B.C.

The Mounties say the Independent Investigations Office, the province’s police watchdog, has been notified to determine if the officers’ actions or inactions are linked to the man’s injury.

The RCMP say in a news release that plainclothes officers witnessed what they thought was a drug transaction on Tuesday and a nearby uniformed officer tried to arrest the man.

The suspect fled on a bicycle into a rail yard and as one of the officers attempted to stop him he fell off the bike and suffered a head injury.

RCMP say the man was transported to a local hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The Canadian Press

