People stranded at the Sasquatch Mountain Resort line up for helicopter rides to Chilliwack after being stranded on top of the mountain by a landslide. (Vickie MacKenzie)

B.C. planning evacuation route for hundreds stuck on Sasquatch Mountain after landslide

Cars could be escorted down Monday if conditions are safe, MOTI says.

Sasquatch Mountain Resort and provincial officials are planning a way out for those stranded by this weekend’s landslide.

In a statement on the Sasquatch Mountain Resort website, staff said they are working closely with the Ministry of Transportion and Infrastructure to plan an evacuation lane down Hemlock Valley Road, which was closed this weekend due to a landslide making the only route in and out of the resort virtually impassible.

RELATED: Hundreds stranded at Agassiz’s Sasquatch Mountain after heavy rain, landslide

If the evacuation lane is approved and conditions are deemed safe, the ministry will provide pilot vehicles to escort evacuees down the road on Monday afternoon.

“Do not attempt to leave the mountain on your own as you will not be permitted down,” the website states. An update is expected early Monday afternoon.

Activity to and from the resort came to a stop this weekend as the adverse weather conditions worsened and caused the landslide. The mountain was closed on Friday afternoon due to avalanche risk, high winds and heavy rains.

RELATED:$150 helicopter shuttle offered to people stranded on Agassiz’s Sasquatch Mountain

BC Hydro restored power to the resort and village on Sunday afternoon; until that point, the resort’s lodge had power and the guests were able to utilize the cafeteria for their needs. TRK helicopters offered shuttle services to Chilliwack Airport for those stranded at the resort for $150 per person; 12 people could travel per run.

Drive BC says there is no detour available and expects an update at 11 a.m. on Monday.

Black Press reporter Katya Slepian contributed to this report.


