BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, BC NDP leader John Horgan, and BC Green leader Sonia Furstenau. (File)

B.C. party leaders talk taxes, housing at board of trade event

The board says more than 150,000 jobs have been lost in Greater Vancouver

British Columbia’s party leaders offered a glimpse into how they would stimulate economic recovery from the pandemic if elected to government in a virtual discussion hosted by the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade.

The stakes are high for members of the board, one in four of whom said in a survey that they don’t expect to survive more than 12 months under the current economic conditions.

The board says more than 150,000 jobs have been lost in Greater Vancouver and only 40 per cent of businesses expect to return to regular operations in the wake of the pandemic.

NDP Leader John Horgan emphasized the party’s record navigating the province through the pandemic with initiatives like the Restart Plan that gave $300 million in grants to businesses and the loosening of some liquor laws for restaurants and the hospitality sector.

Green Leader Sonia Furstenau touted her party’s plan for universal early childhood education and initiatives like transit investments that would make Greater Vancouver an attractive place to live.

Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson said he would eliminate a two per cent income tax for small businesses and the speculation tax and begin construction on a Massey bridge.

The Canadian Press

