B.C. psychiatric nurse Katelynn Somerset agreed to a six-month suspension for having a sexual relationship with a former patient. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE

B.C. nurse suspended over sexual relationship with former psychiatric patient

Patient was ‘highly vulnerable’ and had only recently been released from care, regulatory college found

A B.C. nurse is being disciplined for having a sexual relationship with a highly vulnerable former psychiatric patient of hers.

The B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives published a consent agreement between it and Katelynn Somerset on Tuesday (Jan. 10).

In it, Somerset admits starting the sexual relationship with her former client shortly after they were discharged from psychiatric care. The college describes the patient as “highly vulnerable.”

Somerset agrees to a six-month suspension of her nursing registration, remedial education in boundaries and accountability, and certain limits of the types of work duties she is allowed to do in the future.

The college says the conduct in question happened between February and May 2021.

READ ALSO: B.C. mom suing Mission school district, says son was sexually abused by 5 boys

