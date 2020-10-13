NDP Leader John Horgan pauses while responding to questions during a campaign stop, in Vancouver, on Monday, October 12, 2020. A provincial election will be held in British Columbia on October 24. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. New Democrats promise renter’s rebate, rent freeze as parties ready for debate

The plan also includes making a cap on rent increases permanent

The B.C. New Democrats have announced a renter’s rebate as the latest plank of their election platform as parties prepare for the first televised debate of the provincial campaign.

The plan also includes making a cap on rent increases permanent, New Democrat Leader John Horgan says.

Under the rebate plan, households that earn up to $80,000 a year will be entitled to $400 a year.

Horgan also reiterated his party’s support of freezing rents until the end of 2021.

“Combined with our COVID benefit, that will be $1,400 to put towards rent, to put towards childcare, to put towards groceries, whatever individuals believe they need to do,” he said at a Monday news conference.

He accused the B.C. Liberals and its leader of giving tax breaks to the rich and says the NDP benefit would help those who need it most.

Liberal candidate George Affleck, running in the Vancouver-Fairview riding, claims the NDP aren’t doing as much to help renters as they claim.

“The average rent in Vancouver has increased by more than $2,000 a year under the NDP,” said Affleck, a former Vancouver city councillor, in a statement. “The vacancy rate hasn’t budged and the cost of housing has gone up under the NDP, the opposite of what (Horgan) promised.”

Data collected by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. shows private apartment vacancy rates have grown from 1.3 per cent to 1.5 per cent between Oct. 2017 and Oct. 2019.

The promises come as B.C. sees a hundred-fold increase in the number of mail-in ballots requested ahead of the Oct. 24 election, with Horgan acknowledging it could be up to two weeks until a final decision is known.

Roughly 646,000 mail-in ballots have been requested as of Oct. 9.

“It confirms British Columbians are passionate about their politics,” Horgan said.

The leaders of B.C.’s three main political parties will meet Tuesday in a televised debate.

Horgan and Wilkinson met previously in a televised debate in 2018 during the electoral reform referendum that saw voters turn down a system of proportional representation.

READ MORE: Leaders of B.C.’s three main political parties to take part in televised debate

READ MORE: Liberal candidate apologizes for comments made about NDP politician in viral video

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

BC NDPBC politicsBC Votes 2020CoronavirusRentals

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Liberal candidate apologizes for comments made about NDP politician in viral video
Next story
Immigration lottery opens for people hoping to bring grandparents, parents to Canada

Just Posted

CRD wants more time for input on province’s rural slaughter modernization policy changes

During the regular meeting Oct. 2, directors said the Oct. 19 deadline didn’t give them enough time

Act of creation ‘spiritual and liberating’

Barbra McClusky is displaying her art solo for the first time

Lone Butte man arrested in connection with 2018 murder

Wayne Seterengen, 49, found dead in a residence on Wolfe Road in the Horse Lake area.

Low mortgage rates, pent-up demand makes third quarter property sales soar in northern B.C.

Williams Lake, Quesnel and 100 Mile House all see value increases

Trap training hoped to address overabundance of beavers near Williams Lake

Xat’sull members learn to set traps and process a beaver

Leaders of B.C.’s three main political parties to take part in televised debate

Political experts say debate could be one of few events where voters get a chance to truly assess leaders

B.C. VOTES: Election officials receive ‘unprecedented’ number of mail-in ballot requests

680,000 registered voters request mail-in ballots

Man turns himself in to Kelowna RCMP after fatal hit-and-run in Parksville

Man turns himself in to RCMP in Kelowna after seeing news reports

Grand Forks RCMP break up weekend rock concert, recommend criminal charges

The Kelowna band “Scrapes” said they were on stage when RCMP told the accused to break up the party

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Immigration lottery opens for people hoping to bring grandparents, parents to Canada

Family reunification lottery was suspended and then reinstated

B.C. Liberals promise to ban elections in a provincial emergency

Andrew Wilkinson rolls out party platform before debate

Actor Jon Cryer turns to B.C. ring-finder to search for lost wedding band

Cryer turned to a company called the Ring Finders

Most Read