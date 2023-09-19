Construction workers are seen on top of the FortisBC Tilbury LNG expansion project in Delta, B.C., Monday, Nov. 16, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Construction workers are seen on top of the FortisBC Tilbury LNG expansion project in Delta, B.C., Monday, Nov. 16, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. natural gas users to pay less this fall, Fortis announces

Switch will amount to about $7 a month in savings for residential customers

British Columbia natural gas users can expect to see their monthly bills decrease starting in October.

FortisBC says in a statement that it has been given approval by the B.C. Utilities Commission to drop its gas rates for customers by more than 90 cents a gigajoule starting Oct. 1.

The utility says it will amount to about $7 a month in savings for residential customers, depending on a customer’s consumption.

Joe Mazza, vice-president of energy supply at Fortis, says the decrease will provide customers with some financial relief as they head into the colder fall and winter months.

He says Fortis understands energy costs are an important part of household budgets and they work hard to deliver gas at the lowest reasonable cost.

Fortis buys natural gas at market prices and factors such as supply and demand affect the price of natural gas, and the statement says those costs flow through to customers.

READ ALSO: Council vote means natural gas won’t be used to heat new homes in Nanaimo

READ ALSO: Pierre Poilievre pumps natural gas during northwest B.C. tour

FortisBC

Love The 100 Mile Free Press?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Price of gas drives Canadian inflation up to 4% in August
Next story
Teen victim had blunt-force injuries, court told in Ali B.C. murder trial

Just Posted

Elske Stadey, from left, inez Stadey, Tayden Murphy, and Oskar Tillotson, have fun playing with the watershed model at the Streams to Sea table on Sept. 9 at the Horsefly Salmon Festival. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cariboo classrooms can see, assist, in salmon life cycle

Bears are prowling neighbourhoods all over Quesnel in higher numbers than usual, due to many forest factors this year, but it was still concerning and rare to see this grizzly on Moffat Street. (Photo by Julie Dorge Photography)
Grizzly bears in Quesnel subdivision cause concern, debate

Police were on scene of an incident in Williams Lake Monday afternoon (Sept. 18). (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake)
UPDATE: Machete attack in downtown Williams Lake leaves 1 seriously injured

Fall cleanup is being held from Oct. 10-15 in 100 Mile House. (File photo)
Fall cleanup on the horizon in 100 Mile House