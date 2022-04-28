Surrey, home of Canada’s largest RCMP detachment, is transitioning to a city police force. (Surrey NowLeader)

Surrey, home of Canada’s largest RCMP detachment, is transitioning to a city police force. (Surrey NowLeader)

B.C. MLAs recommend moving to new provincial police force

Committee wants mental health supports as part of 9-1-1

B.C.’s patchwork of RCMP and municipal police forces should “transition to a new B.C. provincial police service,” amalgamating police services on a regional basis, an all-party committee of MLAs recommends.

After hundreds of submissions, the committee recommended a significant increase in mental health services, integrated into the province’s 9-1-1 emergency response system.

“Police have become the default first responders to mental health and other complex social issues due to a lack of alternatives and supports,” Peace River North MLA Dan Davies, deputy chair, said as the report was tabled in the B.C. legislature April 28. “Significant investments into a continuum of response, as well as increased co-ordination and integration across sectors, are needed.”

The committee also recommends a single civilian oversight system for police.

more to come…

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureBC politics

Previous story
Vancouver council hiking empty homes tax to 5 per cent of assessed value in 2023

Just Posted

Maxi Springmann (left) travelled to Edmonton with Jay Page and Will McKenzie to compete in the Edmonton International Judo Championship. Springmann ultimately took home bronze in his weight and belt class. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Kokoro Judo student brings home bronze

Consultant Jerome Lengkeek presents the South Cariboo Housing Needs Assessment to District of 100 Mile House council April 21. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
‘Barely enough space’ for local seniors

Evan Kalmakoff’s Beast peers over the shoulder of Melody Watkins’ Belle as she reads him the Legend of King Arthur. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Hats off to stars of Beauty and the Beast

100 Mile Fire Rescue members clean up a diesel spill at 711. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Cracked jerry can results in diesel spill at 7-Eleven