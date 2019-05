Minimum wage will reach $15.20 by 2021, NDP say

Minimum wage workers in B.C. will see their wages go up to $13.85 per hour on June 1.

The increase sees wages go up by $1.20 per hour and is part of an initiative by the NDP to raise them to $15.20 by 2021.

Wages went up by $1.30 in 2018 and will go up by $0.75 and $0.60 in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

