THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

B.C. medical services agency files court injunction against Telus LifePlus program

Agency alleges program creates two-tier health-care system

B.C.’s Medical Services Commission has filed a court injunction against Telus Health, over its paid health-care program.

The commission filed the injunction in B.C. Supreme Court Thursday alleging Telus’s LifePlus program contravenes the Medicare Protection Act, according to a statement from Health Minister Adrian Dix.

“It is very important to uphold the Medicare Protection Act, which is in place to preserve our publicly managed and fiscally sustainable health-care system for British Columbia. Access to necessary medical care should be based on need and not an individual’s ability to pay,” Dix said.

The LifePlus program costs $4,650 for the first year. The Medical Services Commission has been tasked with looking into whether it allows those who pay to unfairly jump the health-care queue.

The injunction does not apply to Telus Health Virtual Care services.

More to come.

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaHealthcare and Medicine

Previous story
Old growth B.C. flash mob: ‘Stop in the name of love, before you cut those trees’

Just Posted

Neil VanderHorst stars as the Emperor in the 100 Mile Performing Arts Society’s new pantomime, the Emperor’s New Clothes. The play premiered at Martin Exeter Hall on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.
A storybook performance comes to 100 Mile House

Alamaz Durand organized and emceed the Greater Purpose Benefit Concert at Hillside Community Church on Nov. 19. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Hillside Community Church hosts benefit concert

Jennifer Toland of Eliguk Lake Lodge in the Chilcotin captured the cold perfectly in this photo taken during a similar cold snap in years past, like the cold weather the region is experiencing Dec. 1 2022, where Puntzi Mountain in the coldest spot in B.C. (Jennifer Toland photo)
Extreme cold warning issued for Chilcotin as temperatures plunge to nearly -40C

Ulli Vogler got festive ahead of the 2021 annual Outdoor Christmas Market at the 108 Heritage Site last year. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Sixth annual 108 Mile Heritage Site Christmas Market set to be a fun time