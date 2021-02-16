A Prince George massage therapist will no longer be allowed to bring his phone into the treatment room after admitting he’d been playing games with one hand during sessions. (Pixabay photo)

B.C. massage therapist accused of sexual misconduct found playing games on his phone: college

Trevor Scott of Prince George will no longer be allowed to bring his phone into the treatment room

A B.C. massage therapist accused of masturbating during an appointment admitted he was using one hand to play Sudoku, Mahjong and The Empire on his cell phone while massaging clients with the other – to help him stay awake.

Trevor Scott of Prince George signed consent agreements with B.C.’s College of Massage Therapists last month. He agreed to a 10-day total suspension from practice, $4,500 in fines, and training on professional ethics and boundaries.

According to public notices on the college’s website, a new condition of his work is permanently leaving his cell phone out of the treatment room.

The college said it considers Scott’s misconduct as “serious” and the disciplinary actions and conditions are necessary to protect patient safety.

In March 2019, a female patient reported that during two sessions Scott was masturbating with one hand while she was lying face-down and receiving massage therapy.

The college then ordered Scott to have a chaperone present during all of his appointments treating females while the complaint was under investigation.

That April, another female patient told the college she looked up during treatment and saw Scott immediately move to conceal his cell phone.

The college sent an investigator undercover to pose as a patient. The man reported Scott was using his phone with one hand while performing a massage with the other.

“Scott had his cellular phone in his hand for a total of 15 minutes and 24 seconds of the treatment and was using it to play a game similar to Candy Crush,” the college related.

“In using his mobile phone during treatments of patients, Scott was not treating those patients with respect or acting in their best interests and the effectiveness and safety of his treatments may have been compromised,” it concluded.

This isn’t the first time Scott has been suspected of sexual misconduct during professional massage treatments. In 2014, he was accused of masturbating during a massage. The college dismissed the complaint as a result of inconclusive evidence.

Scott has admitted to using his cellphone while providing treatment on several occasions in 2018 and 2019.


