B.C. man wanted by Interpol

Sebastien Normandin wanted for attempted murder in relation to a 2016 incident in Victoria

International police operation Interpol have listed a Victoria man as a person of interest.

Sebastien Jack Pierre Normandin, 47, was the suspect of a domestic violence incident in Victoria in late December of 2016.

Normandin fled at the time despite two counts of attempted murder, allegedly in connection with a serious vehicle collision involving a former girlfriend that occurred at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 27 of 2016. Police were called to the collision in the 1000 block of Gillespie Place in Victoria.

The 1.9-metre-tall (6-foot-5), 200-pound Normandin has been reported as the same Normandin who missed bail in the fall and who posts semi-regularly to social media, has a PhD in history and makes philosophical posts.

Normandin has a red notice status with Interpol – an equivalent to an international warrant – and is believed to have fled Canada to another country.

He’s wanted for attempt murder (times two), assault causing bodily harm, criminal harassment, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, assault causing bodily harm, assault and failure to comply with conditions.

Judge admonishes victims' dad who charged at Nassar in court
UPDATE: Pipeline opponents vocal at Justin Trudeau town hall in Nanaimo

