B.C. man granted paternity test to see if Tinder match-up led to a ‘beautiful baby’

The plaintiff is seeking contact with the married woman’s infant who he believes is his child

Whether a B.C. man who matched with a married woman on Tinder is the father of her child stands to be determined.

A B.C. judge ordered a paternity test for the baby in a February 2 decision that was published online this month.

The plaintiff had sex with the woman more than once after meeting her on the app in April 2018. At the time, she was married with two children.

Through the provincial court, the man is seeking contact with the infant he believes is his child – both parties in the case remain unnamed, as well as the courtroom location.

Judge Justine Saunders has not ruled whether the man can access the child but found blood or tissue test results necessary for her to make the decision.

The pair had sex three times in May, August and November of 2018 so either the child is the result of a Tinder match-up or ongoing marital relations, court documents detail.

The woman – who learned she was pregnant in December 2018 – claims she had sex with her husband during that time. She cut off contact with the plaintiff after informing him she had a miscarriage.

A year later, the plaintiff saw the woman posted photographs of a baby on Facebook and said she sent him one with a message.

“We made a beautiful baby and it’s the best gift you could have ever given me,” it read. The woman has not denied sending the message.

“This does not appear to be a ‘hook up’ as she describes how ‘we made a beautiful baby’ shown in her texts,” Saunders wrote in her decision.

The plaintiff proceeded to visit the baby numerous times in December, January, February and March, which the mother arranged.

The woman’s husband – who is registered as the child’s biological father – found out about the situation in July 2020 after the plaintiff began to fight for contact with the child.

Both the woman and her spouse remain opposed to a paternity test being conducted to determine the child’s biological father.

