B.C. man faces charges related to 2020 fire in Prince George that killed three

Justin Aster is charged with three counts of criminal negligence causing death

Charges have been laid in connection with a fire that killed three people at a motel in Prince George, B.C.

RCMP say 35-year-old Justin Aster is charged with three counts of criminal negligence causing death and two arson-related offences.

Court documents show he is well known to police and made his first appearance at a court in Williams Lake on Friday, when he was ordered to remain in custody until his next date on Thursday.

Three people died in the fast-moving blaze at the Econo Lodge Motel on July 8, 2020.

Several guests of the downtown motel narrowly escaped when flames broke out just before 9 a.m.

Cpl. Jennifer Cooper called the deaths tragic and says officers are proud to have brought a suspect forward to the courts in connection with the fire.

—The Canadian Press

