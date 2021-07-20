A fallen camp stove was to blame for a small fire that ignited near Kamloops. RCMP said a man was arrested and charged under the Wildfire Act. (FreePhotos/Pixabay)

A fallen camp stove was to blame for a small fire that ignited near Kamloops. RCMP said a man was arrested and charged under the Wildfire Act. (FreePhotos/Pixabay)

B.C. man charged after camp stove causes fire near Kamloops

Investigators found camp stove had fallen from a post onto grass

  • Jul. 20, 2021 9:50 a.m.
  • News

Kamloops This Week

A camp stove was the cause of a small fire south of Kamloops along Highway 5A, according to Kamloops RCMP.

The fire started shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 17.

Kamloops Fire Rescue and Kamloops RCMP attended the fire, which was burning near Running Horse Ranch Road in Knutsford.

Kamloops RCMP media relations officer Crystal Evelyn said police arrived to find KFR soaking the area and knocking down the blaze.

After speaking to witnesses, Evelyn officers arrested a man nearby and charged him under the Wildfire Act, section 10 (3), which can come with a penalty of more than $1,000.

Further investigation revealed the source of the fire was a camp stove that had fallen off a post and into the grass.

Dry conditions in much of the Southern Interior have led to a fire danger rating of “high” or “extreme,” including around Kamloops.

Read more: Wildfire smoke continues to cause air quality issues in the Okanagan-Shuswap

Read more: Wildfire prompts power interruption between Oliver and Osoyoos

contact

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
Teen girl, 15, dead after being struck by motorcycle in Kelowna
Next story
Flat Lake fire grows to more than 19,000 hectares

Just Posted

Wildfire crews battle the Flat Lake fire. (Warren Lowe - Submitted photo)
Flat Lake fire grows to more than 19,000 hectares

Four administrative changes are in the works for School District 27, effective Aug. 1, 2021. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Four administrative changes announced for SD 27

Tina Johnson, at the Cariboo Crafters Market, shows off the freezer full of meals for seniors, provided by volunteers at the Interlakes Community Centre. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Tina Johnson, at the Cariboo Crafters Market, shows off the freezer full of meals for seniors, provided by volunteers at the Interlakes Community Centre. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Prime Time: Healthy meals on the menu

The Hotnarko Creek fire forced the closure of Highway 20 July 13. (Graham West photo)
Update: Highway 20 reopened between Bella Coola Valley and Anahim Lake