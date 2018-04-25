B.C. man arrested in cross-border drug smuggling operation

William Milton Barnes of Victoria faces multiple charges

A six-month investigation between authorities in Canada and the United States has led to the arrest of a Vancouver Island man for his part in a large-scale drug smuggling operation.

The co-ordinated effort between the RCMP, US Homeland Security and the US Coast Guard led to the arrest of 51-year-old William Milton Barnes of Victoria, and a Washington State man. Officials say more arrests could be coming.

At a press conference today in Surrey, authorities said the drugs were destined for Canada and boat-to-boat transactions took place near the San Juan Islands, located off the eastern coast of Victoria in Washington State.

Authorities were able to intercept one of the transactions, who said this is an important sign that continued vigilance along the water border is needed between the two countries.

Barnes was arrested in February 2017, but charges were only laid now. He faces 11 counts ranging from importing/exporting a controlled substance, possession for the purpose of trafficking, smuggling goods into Canada, possession of property obtained by crime and firearm offences.


