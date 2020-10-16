Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson stands under a patio umbrella during a campaign stop at a cafe, in Coquitlam, B.C., on Thursday, October 15, 2020. The B.C. Liberals announced Thursday that Laurie Throness was not representing the party in Chilliwack-Kent after making comments at an all-candidates meeting comparing free birth control to eugenics. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Liberals continue campaign after losing a candidate after comparing free birth control to eugenics

Laurie Throness has been a member of the legislature since 2013

British Columbia’s election campaign continues today after a turbulent day for the Liberals.

The B.C. Liberals announced Thursday that Laurie Throness would not be representing the party in Chilliwack-Kent after making comments at an all-candidates meeting comparing free birth control to eugenics.

Throness has been a member of the legislature since 2013, and his name and party affiliation will remain on the ballot for the Oct. 24 election.

ALSO READ: BC Liberals cut ties with Chilliwack-Kent candidate Throness

The campaign saw NDP Leade r John Horgan and Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson take verbal shots at each over in a radio debate on Thursday, as each criticized the other party’s performance in government.

Horgan challenged Wilkinson about the record of past Liberal governments, saying its policies hurt the province, while Wilkinson said Horgan’s New Democrats have been in government since 2017 but haven’t achieved much.

Green Leader Sonia Furstenau went after Horgan and Wilkinson on energy policy and climate initiatives, arguing they support subsidizing the energy industry rather than investing in a green economy.

The Canadian Press

BC Votes 2020

