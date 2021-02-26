Then-Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson looks on as MLA Shirley Bond answers questions during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria. (Chad Hipolito / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

B.C. Liberal party to choose next leader in February 2022

Candidates have until Nov. 30 to declare whether they are running

The B.C. Liberal party will elect a new leader next February.

The party says the winner of its leadership race will be announced on Feb. 5, 2022, after three days of voting by party members.

Interim party president Don Silversides says the vote has been set for next year to attract the broadest possible range of candidates and at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic could be under control.

The deadline to join the party or renew a membership in order to vote has been set for Dec. 29, and membership is open to B.C. residents aged 14 and over.

Shirley Bond became interim leader after Andrew Wilkinson resigned following last October’s election loss to the New Democrats.

Ellis Ross, a two-term Liberal member for the riding of Skeena, has come forward as the first person to seek the leadership of the party.

Candidates have until Nov. 30 to declare whether they are running.

